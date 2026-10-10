The RBI on Saturday (October 10) announced a special window to meet the entire daily dollar requirements of three public sector oil marketing companies from October 12. The announcement comes as the rupee remained under pressure near record lows.

The facility will cover Indian Oil Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Bharat Petroleum Corporation, the central bank said. It will remain operational until further notice.

“Under the facility, the Reserve Bank will undertake sale of USD to the public sector OMCs through designated bank/s,” the RBI said.

Oil companies need dollars to pay for crude imports. By providing a separate supply channel, the arrangement could reduce their demand for dollars in the spot market. The RBI said its decision followed an assessment of current market conditions.

The announcement comes after the rupee closed at 96.73 against the dollar on Friday, compared with 96.79 in the previous session.

Tighter rules for forex derivatives

Alongside the oil company facility, the RBI announced tighter rules for foreign exchange derivatives, saying the measures were intended to strengthen market discipline and ensure orderly market functioning.

Authorised dealers cannot allow users to rebook rupee-linked derivative contracts cancelled after the directions were issued. Contracts can still be rolled over at maturity, subject to existing rules.

The RBI also reduced the threshold for hedging contracted exposures without establishing the underlying exposure to $5 million from $100 million across authorised dealers. The corresponding threshold for rupee-linked exchange-traded currency derivatives was lowered across recognised exchanges.

Cash reserve requirement introduced

Separately, dealers must maintain a cash foreign exchange risk reserve with the RBI equal to 20% of the rupee equivalent of eligible contracts’ notional value.

This requirement applies to rupee-linked contracts exceeding $2 million that hedge current account exposures where users buy foreign currency against rupees. The reserve must be maintained until the contract ends.

Dealers must also obtain undertakings confirming that the same underlying exposure has not been hedged elsewhere.

The central bank did not identify the designated banks for the oil company window or disclose the pricing mechanism and the volume of dollars expected to be supplied under the arrangement.