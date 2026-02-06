RBI Monetary Policy, MPC Meet 2026 Highlights: The Reserve Bank of India has kept repo rate unchanged at 5.25%, maintains ‘Neutral’ stance.

Going forward, the RBI Monetary Policy Committee will be guided by external and domestic factors. External headwinds have intensified but the successful completion of the trade ​deal with the US augurs well for the economy, Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra said in his policy statement. Inflation remains benign, he added.

RBI revises real GDP outlook for Q1 FY27 higher

The economy is ‌expected to grow 7.4% in the current financial year and the government’s economic adviser has forecast growth at 6.8-7.2% ‌next year.While trade ‍tensions with ⁠the U.S. ​have been a drag on the world’s fifth-largest economy, the U.S. has agreed to cut tariffs on ⁠Indian imports in exchange for India halting ⁠Russian oil purchases and lowering trade barriers.

Aggressive rate cut cycle seen in FY26

The central bank had earlier cut rates by a total of 125 basis points since February 2025 to December 2025. This is the most aggressive easing since 2019. It ‌had cut rates by 25 basis points in the previous meeting of December.

