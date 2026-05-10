Mumbai in the late 1980s was a city of contrasts: chaotic, loud, and yet capable of producing moments of unexpected calm. For a young Pratap Bose, one such moment arrived outside the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, when he spotted a metallic blue Mercedes 280SEL parked at the kerb. He stopped. He stared. And somewhere in that pause, something clicked.

It wasn’t just that the car was beautiful, the greater realisation was that someone had designed it. There was a deliberate human intention behind every curve, how the bonnet opens or how the dashboard comes through. The little details, the big difference they make.

Bose had already been sketching cars in the margins of his school textbooks, getting into regular trouble with teachers who saw distraction where he saw direction. That afternoon outside the Taj confirmed what the doodles had been signalling for years. He was going to design cars.

How Pratap Bose taught himself Automotive Design

Getting into the National Institute of Design in Ahmedabad was never a small feat. With roughly 30 seats available to thousands of applicants, NID in the late 1990s was as selective as any design school in the world. Bose made it through, graduating in Industrial Design in 1998.

Pratap Bose | Source: M&M

What he found there was an institution excellent in design broadly, but thin on automotive expertise specifically. There were no specialists to teach him car design, so he taught himself, working through international automotive magazines, reverse-engineering aesthetics, and building a visual vocabulary largely on his own terms.

During his time at NID, he completed an eight-week internship at Tata Motors, where he first met Ratan Tata.

A scholarship from the Inlaks Foundation then took him to London, where he completed his post-graduation at the Royal College of Art in 2003.

The RCA gave him proximity to European design culture, to the conversations happening at the frontier of the discipline, and to a network that would serve him well.

He has since then returned to the institution as a visiting professor, delivering guest lectures in vehicle design.

Italy, Japan, and the making of a global perspective

Before Bose ever set foot in a Tata or Mahindra studio, he spent the better part of a decade accumulating experiences. His professional life began at Piaggio in Italy between 1999 and 2001, working as a senior designer on the Vespa and Gilera scooter lines.

After the RCA, he moved to Japan and joined Nimura Design, where he worked on Mitsubishi Motors projects under Olivier Boulay.

In 2005, he joined the Mercedes-Benz Advanced Design Studio in Yokohama, where he contributed to vision vehicles that would go on to influence production models, including the S-Class, SLK, and GLC.

By his early thirties, Bose had worked in three countries across two continents, absorbed the discipline of Italian craft, the precision of Japanese process, and the ambition of German engineering.

He was, in every meaningful sense, a global designer who happened to be Indian.

The conference, the cold ask, and the call from Mumbai

At an industry conference in Delhi, Bose approached Ravi Kant, then Managing Director of Tata Motors, introduced himself, and told him plainly that he wanted to transform the company’s design.

He then asked whether he could have thirty minutes with Ratan Tata. It was a make-or-break moment in Bose’s life, and he did make it.

Shortly after returning to Japan, Bose received an email inviting him to Mumbai for a meeting with Ratan Tata, scheduled for May 5, 2006.

He prepared a detailed portfolio, a comprehensive vision statement, and a clear articulation of where Tata Motors’ design stood and where it could go.

Ratan Tata disagreed with several of Bose’s observations. But he respected the clarity with which they were made, and the courage it took to make them. Bose was hired. He joined Tata Motors’ UK technical centre in 2007.

How Pratap Bose transformed Tata Motors design

By 2011, Bose had risen to Head of Design at Tata Motors, which put him in charge of studios spanning India, the United Kingdom, and Italy. The design team he inherited numbered around 40 people. Within four years, it grew to nearly 200.

Bose built a team drawn from eleven nationalities, designers from the United States, France, Italy, the UK, Germany, Iran, Australia, Korea, and India, working alongside one another in a deliberately international environment.

Pratap Bose | Source: M&M

American designers, he reasoned, brought an intuition for larger vehicles. Korean designers brought strengths in compact proportions. The mix produced a wider creative range than any single-nationality team could.

He extended that philosophy to the India studio as well, ensuring that international designers were embedded there too, rather than being siloed in the overseas centres.

Impact design: Giving Tata a face

The design transformation Bose introduced at Tata Motors had a name: Impact Design. Impact 1.0 established the foundational vocabulary, the Humanity Line, which governed the grille and headlamps; the Slingshot Line, which defined the side profile; and the Diamond DLO, which structured the window line.

These elements gave Tata vehicles a coherence they had previously lacked. The cars began to look like they belonged to the same family.

Impact 2.0 refined the language further, making it sharper, more three-dimensional, and more confident.

Bose was also insistent that design be integrated into product development from the outset, not brought in as a downstream exercise.

This thinking shaped the Advanced Modular Platform, thereby ensuring that proportions were right at the architectural level before detailing ever began.

As a result, the Tiago was positioned as a European-style premium hatchback. According to Tata Motors, from FY2016 to January 2026, the company sold approximately 6,97,535 units of the car.

The Nexon made the rare journey from concept to production with its design largely intact. As of January 2026, the car has clocked a total of 9,97,437 units and is among the best sellers from the Tata stable. The Harrier and Safari became the most visible expressions of what Impact 2.0 could do at the flagship end.

At the smaller car front, Bose’s creations include the Punch mini-SUV, the Altroz premium hatchback, and the Tigor sedan. As far as the commercial vehicle range is concerned, including the Intra, Ultra, Signa, and Prima, Bose’s team left its mark there as well.

The RaceMo occupies a category of its own. Conceived as a sports car accessible to a broader audience, it began life as a digital concept in a video game before being developed into a physical model displayed at the Geneva Motor Show.

It was, in its way, a demonstration of how seriously Bose took the idea that design could reach people who weren’t expecting to be reached.

The Sierra EV Concept in 2020 pointed in a different direction entirely. Bose described it as a “detox machine”, with minimal screens, a lounge-like interior, and a deliberate withdrawal from the information density that was becoming standard in the industry.

Proportion first, always

According to Bose, he works through a three-stage framework he calls PSD, which is short for Proportion, Surface, Detail, and he is unambiguous about the hierarchy.

Proportion comes first. A vehicle should look visually balanced from a distance of 100 to 200 metres, before any surface or detail is legible. If it doesn’t work at that distance, nothing applied closer in will save it.

As the viewer moves nearer, attention shifts to surface treatment, which means how light moves across the body, how the planes interact. Details come last, and they should reveal themselves only at close range. The common error of young designers, in his view, is rushing to detail before the proportions are resolved.

The name and the fame

In 2021, Bose became the first Indian to be named a finalist for the World Car Person of the Year award. Two years earlier, in 2019, he had received the CIDA Chief Creative Officer of the Year Award.

In 2025, he was awarded the Top Gear Designer of the Decade and received the first Pride of NID award, presented by the President of India, forming somewhat of a full circle in his life.

The designer behind Mahindra’s new EV Line-Up

If the Tata journey was momentous, M&M was about reinventing the wheel.

Bose joined Mahindra & Mahindra in 2021 as Executive Vice President and Chief Design Officer.

The organisational structure he established mirrors what he built at Tata, with two primary hubs, Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (M.A.D.E) in the UK and the Mahindra India Design Studio (M.I.D.S) in Pune, working in coordination.

He brought in designers from Renault and former colleagues from Tata Motors, restructured the internal hierarchy to sharpen the distinction between creative designers and design directors, and integrated engineers from Mahindra’s Chennai R&D centre into the design process.

The design philosophy he introduced at Mahindra is called Heartcore. It represents a deliberate move away from the boxy, utilitarian aesthetic that has historically defined Indian SUVs toward something more refined, more internationally legible, and more emotionally resonant.

Bose describes it as combining an athletic stance with what he calls “silent sophistication.”

On the interior, he has oriented the design language around the concept of a personal sanctuary, spaces that prioritise comfort, emotional connection, and the sensibilities of contemporary Indian consumers. Screens and technology are present, but subordinated to experience.

The electric vehicle programme is where the stakes are highest. Working on Mahindra’s INGLO platform, Bose has led the design of the XEV 9S, a flagship seven-seater electric SUV, along with the XEV 9e and the BE 6, including a special Batman Edition. When the company announced the opening of booking for its new SUVs, they accounted 93689 consolidated bookings across both vehicles till 2pm of January 14, 2026.

These vehicles are part of a programme backed by Rs 6,500 crore in investment, and they are targeting performance figures, 0 to 100 km/h in around seven seconds, top speeds near 202 km/h.

His mandate extends beyond passenger vehicles to commercial vehicles, last-mile mobility solutions, tractors, and farm machinery.

The larger lesson

Bose has a piece of advice for every young designer – pick the right mentor, not the right company. His own career was shaped, at every turn, by people, Ravi Kant, who took a cold approach at a conference seriously enough to pass it up the chain; Ratan Tata, who disagreed with him in the first meeting and hired him anyway.

The companies mattered less than the people inside them who were willing to back an unconventional thought and give him space to work.

From sketchbooks in Mumbai classrooms, NID Ahmedabad, Piaggio in Turin, to the Royal College of Art, Mercedes-Benz in Yokohama, Tata Motors, and now Mahindra, Bose has come a long way.

Outside work, he paints, cooks, plays the drums. He doesn’t make much of the connection between those things and what he does in the studio. Maybe that’s the point.

Three decades of reshaping how Indian cars look, and he’s still the guy who’d rather show you the work than talk about what it means.