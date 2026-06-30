MoUs for the proposed investment of Rs 3.23 lakh crore were signed at the two-day Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference that concluded in Vadodara on Tuesday.

The investment will be for 3,773 projects andis expected to generate 2.03 lakh jobs.

Gujarat has been organising Vibrant Gujarat Binneal Summit since 2003. From 2025, it has started organising regional summits. The four summits organised in 2025-26 have attracted a proposed investment of Rs 17,49,679 crore for 13,379 projects. These are expected to generate over 14.22 lakh employment opportunities, according to official details.

MoUs to the tune of Rs. 2,550 crore were signed in the defence sector in Gujarat at a seminar on “Aatmanirbhar Bharat in Aerospace and Defence”. Dinesh Chandra Defence Systems Pvt. Ltd., Shri Ram Aerospace & Defence LLP, Shri Khodiyar Heavy Engineering Pvt. Ltd. and SRK Tektronix LLP signed the MoUs.

The investment will be in Kheda, Rajkot, Vadodara and Ahmedabad. These companies working in the field of defence systems, defence equipment, aerospace tooling and engines, and UAV systems and application hardware are expected to generate 4,000 jobs.

Additionally, MoUs worth Rs 174 crore plus were signed for five new industrial projects in various districts of the state. Under these projects, new industries will be established in sectors like stone paper, drilling machines, rice mills, mobile automation and food processing, resulting in employment opportunities for more than 460 people.

Speaking at the valedictory function, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that a strong economy, technological capability and national security together form the foundation of a strong nation.

Singh said that great nations stand on three strong foundations – economic strength, technological strength and national security. Pointing out that these three are interconnected, he said where there is economic prosperity and technological advancement, security becomes stronger, and where national security is strong, industries and innovation thrive.

Referring to the achievements of the country, he said that today, domestic defence production has increased from just Rs. 46,000 crore in 2014 to a record level of Rs. 1.78 lakh crore. He added that defence exports, which were less than Rs. 1,000 crore, have increased to an all-time high of Rs. 38,424 crore.

He underlined that the development of the defence sector is not limited to the production of weapons and technologies, it fosters a larger economic ecosystem.

He said that defence corridors create new opportunities in infrastructure, logistics, industry and employment, while emphasis on research and development ( R&D), technology and innovation strengthens the industrial base. He stressed the need to leverage this momentum to further strengthen industrial and defence capabilities.

The success of indigenous platforms, increasing private sector participation and enthusiasm of innovators and start-ups have collectively contributed to building a strong defence ecosystem in the country, he remarked. The minister asked regional industries to be partner in the journey by transforming regional strength into national capabilities.

Even as the minister described

Referring to the evolving global geopolitical environment, Singh said India’s future role will depend on its self-reliance, technological capabilities and collective resolve.

Noting Gujarat’s contribution, Singh said it gave rise to Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The same soil also gave India Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ever since he became Prime Minister, India’s prestige has risen on the global stage, and today when India speaks at international forums, the world listens attentively, he said.

Earlier, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh said that Gujarat has immense potential in the field of inland fisheries, and a policy is needed if Gujarat wants to become a powerhouse of inland fisheries.

Observing that Gujarat has one-third of the country’s brackish water, the minister urged Gujarat to use the potential to the fullest.

Pointing out that India is second in the world in fish production and it has shown an increase of 105% in 11 years since 2014, he said that Rs 40,000 crore has been allocated under various schemes in the sector. Underscoring the immense potential, he said inland fisheries contribute only 2% of fish exports. There is a need to get into technology-based fisheries and diversification of the species.