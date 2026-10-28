Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday morning took to social media commenting on the feud between Tata Trusts and Tata Sons.

“Tata is being criminally destroyed, and no business leader dares say a word. How long will you stay silent? Until they own you? Indian business is not Modi and Shah’s plaything. You lack courage. We don’t. We will ensure justice for these crimes,” he wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

His post comes amidst rising tensions between the largest shareholder of Tata Sons, and the board of the holding company. While the conflict had been simmering for months, things came to a head during the September 17 board meeting where Tata Sons resolved to reappoint chairman N Chandrasekaran, and to comply with the mandate for upper layer NBFCs as set out by the Reserve Bank of India.

In September, NCP-SP leader posted on X that Tata Group’s trust-led ownership structure must be protected and called for decisions on leadership to be taken through dialogue and due process.

Tata Trusts chairman, and Trust nominee director on the Tata Sons board Noel Tata has contested Chandrasekaran’s reappointment. Tata Trusts has also sent a proposal to Tata Sons to restructure the company which will allow it to come out of the ambit of the regulations for upper layer NBFCs. Tata Sons is yet to formally comment on/respond to the proposal.

Tata Trusts has maintained that Tata Sons should remain privately held to continue the philanthropic mission set out by the founders.

In recent weeks, Noel Tata has written to Tata Sons asking for the minutes of the September 17 meeting, along with original audio and video recordings of the meeting. He refreshed the request in a letter sent earlier this week.

He has also raised issue with the procedure followed for reappointing Chandrasekaran.

Tata Sons has not reacted to these allegations apart from supplying legal opinions in favour of the reappointment.