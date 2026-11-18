K Raheja Corp Real Estate has signed a joint development agreement with a family owning nearly 165 acres of land in Panvel near Mumbai, in what industry players described as one of the biggest joint property developments in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

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The property has a market value of Rs 956.05 crore and the company has paid a stamp duty of Rs 47.80 crore, according to documents accessed through CRE Matrix , a real estate data analytics firm.

The developer, part of the Chandru Raheja-owned K Raheja Corp (KRC), has paid a security deposit of Rs 185 crore to the Shetty family, the landowner, as part of the agreement signed on November 4, the documents showed.

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The project will be a mixed-use township comprising open plots for residential bungalows of up to 800,000 square feet, villas, row houses, apartments, offices, shops, retail, hospitality, and social infrastructure including schools, hospitals, dispensaries, the document showed.

It will be executed in an area-and-revenue-sharing model wherein the developer will fund and execute 100% of the construction and development in exchange for a 76% share of the project’s net realisations, while the landowning family will retain a 24% share.

A K Raheja Corp spokesperson did not offer any comment on the project.

The master planning is expected to be completed within six months, while the overall project is scheduled for execution over a 12-year period from the receipt of the initial environmental clearances, with an extra 24-month grace period if there is a documented reason for delay.

Property developers are increasingly opting for joint development agreements over outright purchases, leading to a 56% year-on-year drop in land acquisitions by realtors to 76 deals covering 1,445 acres in the first nine months of 2026, according to a recent report by Anarock.

Large deals of over 50 acres also declined sharply, signalling a more cautious, selective approach to land acquisition, the report stated.

A senior executive of K Raheja Corp told FE last year that about 30-40 residential projects were underway in Mumbai and Pune across premium, luxury, and ultra-luxury segments.