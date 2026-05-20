A pack of Melody toffees gifted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has turned into one of the biggest viral marketing moments of the year, sending quick-commerce demand soaring and triggering confusion among retail investors on Wednesday.

The internet quickly revived the popular “Melodi” meme — a social media trend based on the similarity between Meloni’s surname and the iconic Parle candy brand. Within hours of visuals from Modi’s Italy visit surfacing online, social media platforms were flooded with memes, reels and parody posts celebrating the diplomatic candy moment.

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Meme to Market

The online frenzy soon translated into real-world demand. Quick-commerce platforms such as Swiggy Instamart displayed “out of stock” notices for Melody toffees on Wednesday as consumers rushed to participate in the viral moment. The sudden spike highlighted how meme culture and impulse buying are increasingly shaping consumer behaviour in India’s fast-growing quick commerce market.

“There is huge demand for the brand and we are asking distributors to push stocks of the product,” Mayank Shah, vice-president and chief marketing officer at Parle Products, said, adding that the company expects sustained traction in both domestic and international markets following the viral moment.

For Parle Products, the maker of Melody and several household brands including Parle-G, Monaco and KrackJack, the episode delivered rare organic visibility at a global scale. Shah described the incident as a positive showcase for Indian consumer brands, noting that Melody is already exported to more than 100 countries.

Dalal Street’s Identity Crisis

The unexpected spotlight also spilled over into the stock market — though not entirely accurately. Shares of Parle Industries, a small-cap company involved in real estate and infrastructure, climbed nearly 5% during Wednesday’s session, hitting the upper circuit, and gained around 7% over the past week. The rally appeared to stem from confusion among retail investors who mistakenly linked the listed company with Parle Products because of the shared “Parle” name.

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Parle Products itself is privately owned and not listed on Indian stock exchanges.

The episode once again underlines the growing power of internet culture in influencing both shopping patterns and market sentiment. A nostalgic candy brand that has existed for decades suddenly became the centre of a digital consumption wave — not through advertising spend or celebrity endorsements, but through memes, political optics and social media virality.

In many ways, the Melody frenzy reflects a broader shift in how brands gain relevance today, experts said. Viral moments are increasingly replacing traditional campaigns, while quick-commerce platforms have become the first testing ground for impulse-driven consumer trends. One diplomatic gesture, amplified by meme culture, was enough to empty digital shelves across multiple cities within hours for Parle Melody.