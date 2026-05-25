India’s fast-food chains are re-calibrating growth strategies for FY27 as fuel, logistics and commodity prices grow, squeezing household budgets and weakening discretionary spends. Chains are slowing store roll-outs, tightening operational costs and leaning heavily on value offerings to protect traffic and profitability in an increasingly price-sensitive market. The shift comes after chains faced weak demand and operational challenges in Q4FY26 amid a commercial gas shortage.

“We are entering an inflationary environment in the near term. While there is a straight impact of 100-200 basis points on our P&L as LPG prices increase, we are beginning to see the impact of petrol and diesel hikes on logistics as well as some commodity inflation,” Sameer Khetarpal, MD & CEO, Jubilant Foodworks, the master franchisee of Domino’s Pizza, said.

The challenge in FY27, experts said, would be to balance affordability with profitability, especially as input costs rise. Jubilant FoodWorks, for instance, has responded to the slowdown challenges by reducing its minimum order value from Rs 149 to Rs 99. It has also removed packaging charges in select markets to increase order frequency, experts said.

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Rivals such as Devyani International, best-known for its Pizza Hut and KFC brands, are shifting toward a more selective and returns-driven store launch strategy in response to changing consumer spending patterns and growing QSR competition. “While external and seasonal factors remain fluid, we remain watchful. We continue to do whatever is under our control,” Manish Dawar, president and group chief executive officer, Devyani International, said.

Strategic Consolidation

Both Devyani International and Sapphire Foods have indicated that their merger, announced in January this year, is on track to be completed by the end of FY27. The merger is expected to cut losses, stabilise margins and create a $1-billion food services company.

Restaurant Brands Asia, which runs Burger King stores in the country, is focusing on delivery margin improvements and a disciplined push toward traffic to offset cost-heavy expansion models, sector analysts said. The company has also maintained a cautious outlook on demand trends in FY27, backed by value-driven campaigns and strategic cost optimisation, analysts at brokerage Motilal Oswal said.

Westlife FoodWorld, which runs McDonald’s restaurants in the west and south of India, while reporting stable operating margins in Q4, has flagged inflationary concerns in commodities such as coffee and cocoa, which the company says is a key monitorable in FY27. “The outlook for FY27 remains constant. Around 2% to 4% in terms of price increase is what we will take so that we are able to manage inflation better,” Saurabh Kalra, managing director, Westlife FoodWorld, said during the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call earlier this month.

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India’s organised QSR market, estimated at over Rs 50,000 crore, had seen rapid expansion over the past decade on the back of rising disposable incomes, digital ordering and aggressive store rollouts.

War Disruptions

While QSR chains benefitted from GST tailwinds in the second half of FY26, the Iran war, which began on February 28, has intensified pressures as energy prices rise globally, increasing packaging and operating costs for restaurant companies.

Analysts expect companies to become more selective on capital expenditure and franchise expansion over the next 12-18 months.

“Margin protection has become just as important as growth,” said a Mumbai-based food service consultant. “Operators are now optimising kitchens, renegotiating rentals and investing more in supply-chain efficiency rather than chasing headline store numbers.”

Delivery aggregation costs continue to remain another pressure point for the industry, even as online ordering contributes a significant share of sales for most large chains. Companies are increasingly encouraging direct ordering through proprietary apps to improve unit economics and customer retention.