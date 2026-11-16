There are, it seems, two Indian consumers. One is buying a bigger motorcycle and ordering a new suit for a winter wedding. The other is hunting for a value meal, postponing the repainting of the house and paying for a new shirt in monthly instalments.

Rarely have the two been seen as clearly side by side as in corporate India’s September-quarter earnings.

“The top half of the pyramid, the pricier products, not just for us, but for the industry, are doing far better than the entry-level products,” Rakesh Sharma, joint managing director of Bajaj Auto, told analysts last month.

The numbers bear him out. Bajaj Auto’s premium motorcycles of 150cc and above, along with its electric scooters, grew by as much as 32%, against 10% for the two-wheeler industry as a whole. Apparel makers, jewellers, hoteliers, restaurant chains and consumer goods companies describe the same widening gap.

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Economists call this K-shaped growth. But India’s divide is more intricate than the old contrast between prosperous cities and struggling villages.

“It is not just about the K-shaped growth. It is about the geographies in our country where discretionary spending exists and where it does not,” said S Chandrasekhar, professor at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research (IGIDR), Mumbai.

The earnings season adds a further layer to that map: within every geography, purchasing power increasingly decides which businesses flourish.

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At the top, the party goes on

For companies serving affluent India, there is little sign of a slowdown. Weddings, above all, seem immune to the cycle. Raymond Lifestyle is counting on premium festive and wedding wear despite economic uncertainty and rising commodity costs.

“In marriage, whatever happens, the rich Indian, fat Indian weddings still happen… our suits really work,” CEO Satyaki Ghosh told analysts.

The same appetite is keeping hotels busy. Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), the Tata group’s hospitality flagship, reported strong demand for leisure travel, staycations and spiritual tourism, with guests absorbing double-digit tariff increases with little effect on occupancy. It also points to a healthy pipeline of banquets for the winter wedding season. Even its lean-luxury Ginger brand grew revenue 24% year on year, with an operating EBITDA margin of nearly 40%.

Titan Company, meanwhile, reported continued demand for branded jewellery, bought both to wear and as a store of value.

The common thread is not merely that well-off consumers are still spending, but that they are willing to pay more for brands, quality, convenience and experience. For the companies serving them, that is a cushion against pressures elsewhere and a source of pricing power.

Further down, every rupee counts

Further down the ladder, households under strain have not stopped spending. They are spending more carefully: choosing cheaper alternatives, seeking discounts, buying less and putting off whatever can wait.

The shift is visible even in organised dining. Westlife FoodWorld, which runs McDonald’s restaurants in western and southern India, is leaning on value offers such as Everyday McSaver Meals to support same-store sales. Jubilant FoodWorks, the operator of Domino’s Pizza, faces customers weighing the cost of eating out against ordering in.

Hindustan Unilever says demand for essentials such as soap, detergent and tea has held up relatively well, even as families tighten their belts elsewhere. “In times of inflation, those spends are getting squeezed more than what soap or shampoo she buys,” managing director and CEO Priya Nair told analysts.

Where a purchase can be deferred, it often is. Decorative paints, a barometer of discretionary home-improvement spending, have seen subdued demand, while entry-level two-wheelers lag the premium end.

The countryside resists easy conclusions

Rural demand is harder to read. Tractor sales grew about 17% between April and August, then fell around 18% year on year in September and 16–17% in October. Industry projections point to a double-digit contraction in the second half, which could push full-year volumes into negative territory.

Yet the base is unusually high. The GST reduction of September 2025 released a wave of pent-up demand, flattering last year’s numbers. Bajaj Auto described the effect in its own market.

“The prior-year GST announcement triggered a sharp surge of pent-up buying and accelerated the festive/pre-festive sales multiplier to 1.4x (versus the normative 1.25x), creating an unusually elevated base that tempers current year-on-year headline growth,” the company told analysts.

So weakening household finances cannot take all the blame. Still, in regions hit by deficient rainfall, uncertain incomes are giving families another reason to delay large purchases.

The festive season, too, carried hints of caution. Delhivery reported healthy parcel volumes but weakness in high-ticket electronics. CEO Sahil Barua observed that festive sales looked subdued in gross merchandise value terms, because electronics-heavy retailers “may not have had the best possible sale”.

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More parcels, in other words, do not mean more money spent. Consumers may be shopping as often as ever, but they are filling their baskets with cheaper things.

Buy now, pay over months

There is another strand to this story: the growing role of credit at the point of sale.

Instalment financing is spreading well beyond smartphones and durables. Pine Labs CEO Amrish Rau noted on the company’s second-quarter call that demand for merchant-assisted instalment schemes was expanding into apparel and other non-electronic categories. For shoppers, such schemes spread the cost; for retailers, they sustain demand.

But this credit is arriving just as lenders grow more cautious. Bajaj Finance has seen slower growth in consumer debt as underwriting tightens. It has halved the share of loans to customers already carrying three personal loans, from 14% to 7%, and plans to cut it to 3.5% within six months. It has seen similar borrowing patterns in smaller urban centres beyond India’s top 125 cities. Reserve Bank of India data, too, shows how much household finances lean on personal loans and credit cards.

That raises an uncomfortable question: how much of India’s consumption resilience rests on rising incomes, and how much on easier credit?

Buying in instalments is not, in itself, a sign of distress. But where incomes are growing slowly and debts are high, leaning on credit leaves less room to spend tomorrow. Financing can bring purchases forward. It cannot indefinitely make up for incomes that are not keeping pace.

A divide that runs through every town

What emerges challenges the familiar framing of India’s consumption story as urban prosperity versus rural weakness.

In the cities, affluent households are upgrading vehicles and booking expensive holidays while middle-income families hunt for discounts and spread purchases over instalments. The countryside has its own version: households with secure incomes keep spending, while those uncertain about earnings or the harvest hold on to their cash.

Geography, rainfall, jobs and inflation still matter. But household purchasing power has become just as important in shaping corporate fortunes.

Companies with affluent customers are better placed to grow through premium products and pricing power. Those dependent on the mass market must keep products affordable while protecting margins and volumes. For policymakers, the question is whether economic growth is translating into stronger purchasing power across income groups.

India’s consumption engine is still running. But while one set of consumers is accelerating into the premium economy, another is increasingly counting the cost of staying in the race.