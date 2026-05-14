The domestic automobile industry kicked off FY27 on a strong note despite global uncertainty and geopolitical tensions, posting record-breaking double-digit growth across segments in April 2026, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said on Thursday.

According to SIAM’s monthly sales report, passenger vehicles (PVs) recorded their highest-ever sales of 4,37,312 units in April, registering a 25.4% year-on-year (YoY) growth over 3,48,847 units sold in April 2025.

Double-Digit Charge

Two-wheeler sales grew 28.4% YoY to 1.87 million units during the month, compared with 1.46 million units in the corresponding month last year.

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Motorcycle sales rose 30.6% YoY to 1.14 million units in April this year, up from 8,71,666 units in April 2025, while scooter sales increased 26.2% YoY to 6,91,993 units from 5,48,370 units a year earlier.

In the three-wheeler segment, total domestic sales grew 32.8% YoY to 65,668 units in April, compared with 49,441 units in April 2025.

According to SIAM Director General Rajesh Menon, the strong momentum seen in the second half of FY2025-26 continued into the first month of FY27, with passenger vehicles, three-wheelers and two-wheelers recording high double-digit growth.

“In April 2026, the PVs recorded their highest-ever sales of 4,37,312 units with a growth of 25.4% over April 2025…Though there are concerns of high commodity prices emanating from the disruptions in West Asia, Industry has been witnessing good demand,” Menon said.

Industry production also reflected the strong growth. Total vehicle production across passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, three-wheelers and quadricycles rose 26% YoY to 2.92 million units in April, up from 2.32 million units in April 2025.

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Market Dominance

Utility vehicles continued to dominate the passenger vehicle market, with domestic sales climbing 21.5% to 2,44,280 units from 2,01,062 units, highlighting sustained consumer preference for SUVs. However, passenger car growth outpaced utility vehicles, rising 31.1% with sales reaching 1,20,945 units, compared with 91,148 units in April 2025.

Among automakers, Maruti Suzuki India retained its leadership position in the passenger vehicle segment, with domestic sales rising to 1,87,704 units in April from 1,38,704 units a year earlier. Mahindra & Mahindra reported sales of 51,902 units, up from 44,374 units in April 2025. Hyundai’s sales increased to 56,331 units from 52,330 units in April last year.

In the two-wheeler segment, Hero MotoCorp led the market with domestic sales surging to 5,32,433 units from 2,88,524 units in April 2025. Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India recorded sales of 4,84,972 units, up from 4,22,931 units a year ago. TVS Motor Company and Royal Enfield also posted strong growth figures.

Exports also showed robust momentum, rising 38% year-on-year to 6,28,128 units in April from 4,55,330 units, driven largely by strong overseas demand for two-wheelers and three-wheelers.