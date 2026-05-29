India’s growing appetite for experience-led entertainment is driving expansion plans for companies operating in the leisure and family entertainment space, with premium experiential entertainment brand PUNO announcing plans to enter more than 10 cities over the next year through a mix of company-owned outlets, franchise partnerships and strategic investments.

The company said its expansion will target high-density urban markets, premium malls and emerging consumption hubs, as consumer spending increasingly shifts toward social and immersive offline experiences. PUNO’s business model combines indoor attractions, food and beverage offerings, celebrations and corporate bookings, allowing it to generate recurring customer visits rather than depending on one-time footfall.

“Consumer behavior is shifting rapidly toward social, immersive, and engaging experiences,” Pankkaj Agarwal said.

Adding to it he mentioned that “consumers are increasingly looking for destinations centred on group engagement and repeat visits”.

The expansion comes amid broader growth in India’s experiential entertainment and leisure economy. A joint report by ANAROCK and the Indian Association of Amusement Parks and Industries (IAAPI) estimated India’s indoor amusement industry at around Rs 15,000 crore, with consumer spending at indoor entertainment centres rising 30–40% compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Industry studies also indicate a wider shift in consumption trends. According to a recent EY-Parthenon and BookMyShow report, 78% of Indian consumers now prefer spending on experiences over products, reflecting rising demand for participation-driven entertainment and social engagement.

PUNO said it has opened franchise partnerships in select markets and is in talks with institutional and strategic investors to support backend expansion, operational systems and leadership hiring. The company plans to adopt a cluster-based rollout strategy aimed at building regional scale and operational efficiency instead of isolated city-by-city expansion.

The company added that repeat visitation, group bookings and celebration-led events have emerged as key revenue drivers across its existing centres, alongside food and beverage sales and corporate engagements.