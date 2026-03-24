The Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) on Tuesday appointed Puneet Gupt as its new chairperson following a recent board meeting. Gupt, chief operating officer of Times Internet, succeeds Manorama Online’s CEO Mariam Mammen Mathew, who completed her two-year term as chairperson. Having previously served as DNPA’s vice chairperson, Gupt has been closely involved in several of the association’s key initiatives.

In his remarks, Gupt said that the evolving challenges faced by digital publishers, particularly in an artificial intelligence-driven ecosystem, is reshaping how content is distributed and monetised. “DNPA’s role as a unified industry voice has never mattered more. My focus will be on ensuring that our members are not just responding to these changes, but actively contributing to the policy and industry frameworks around them,” Gupt added.

The association also appointed Anant Goenka as vice chairperson, while Dhruba Mukherjee will continue as treasurer. Goenka stressed the importance of collaboration among publishers to navigate emerging opportunities and challenges. He said, “This is an important moment for DNPA and for the digital news publishing industry in India. There is real value in publishers coming together, sharing perspectives, and building a common understanding of the opportunities and challenges ahead. I look forward to contributing to that effort with DNPA members.”

Outgoing chairperson Mathew described her tenure as a privilege and expressed confidence in the new leadership team. Sujata Gupta, secretary general and CEO of DNPA, said the transition signals a new phase for the association, with a focus on policy engagement, fair commercial frameworks and long-term sustainability of digital news publishing.

The DNPA said it will continue advocating for publishers’ interests while engaging on key issues related to technology, regulation and industry growth.