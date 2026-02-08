The Centre is preparing an ambitious push to unlock value from its vast real estate holdings by monetising underutilised public assets through Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs).

From Rail Hubs to Hospitals

Office complexes, guest houses, hotels, railway stations, bus terminals, stadiums, hospitals and community centres in government colonies are being assessed for inclusion.

Asset monetisation has emerged as a key priority for the next five years as the government looks to raise upfront revenues, attract private capital and ease fiscal pressures without fresh borrowing. The focus is on recycling brownfield assets rather than selling them outright, improving utilisation while retaining public ownership.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman flagged the strategy in her February 1 Budget speech, announcing plans to accelerate monetisation of central public sector enterprise (CPSE) real estate through dedicated REITs. Officials estimate land and building monetisation could initially generate ₹10,000–15,000 crore annually in upfront revenues and investments.

Operational Safeguards

Under the proposed framework, core public services will remain under government control. In hospitals, railway stations and educational institutions, clinical care, transport operations and academic functions will continue to be run by the authorities. REITs will focus on commercially developing vacant land, unused floors, surplus office space and adjoining parcels, besides taking over professional maintenance of buildings and common facilities.

For instance, a prime office complex may require only 40–50% of its area for government use. The remainder can be leased out commercially by the REIT, which would manage utilities, parking and upkeep. The government entity could either pay indexed rent for the space it occupies or opt for market-linked rent in return for an upfront payout.

The same approach applies to transport and social infrastructure. Bus stations, metro hubs and railway premises often sit on valuable land but generate limited non-fare revenue. REITs would enable vertical development, retail leasing and better space management, with private investors funding upgrades and maintenance. Hospitals can similarly monetise non-clinical assets such as parking, food courts, lodging and commercial blocks without affecting patient care.

Officials say the model improves maintenance standards, reduces revenue leakage and strengthens public finances. Explicitly charging government users for the space they occupy also introduces discipline and curbs inefficient use of real estate.

REITs offer stable, predictable income streams, making them attractive to long-term investors such as pension and insurance funds, which are typically wary of traffic and demand risks in roads or airports. With regulations now permitting greater domestic pension fund participation, policymakers see scope to mobilise patient Indian capital.

Beyond offices and transport hubs, function halls, shopping complexes, guest houses and community centres—many poorly maintained or sparsely used—are also potential candidates. Properly structured concessions could turn them into revenue-generating public amenities.

Execution, however, will take time. Assets are spread across multiple ministries and PSUs, and valuation, concession terms and usage rights will require extensive coordination. Given the scale of the exercise, the first REIT-based monetisation projects are expected by December.

As tax revenues soften and borrowing space narrows, officials see REIT-led asset monetisation emerging as a key pillar of India’s investment-led growth strategy—aimed at making public assets work harder for the economy.