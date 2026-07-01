The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has granted Certificate of Registration to Prudential HCL Health Insurance to carry on health insurance business in India. The certificate was issued during the 136th Authority meeting held on June 29, the insurance regulator said on Wednesday.

With this registration, the number of standalone health insurers operating in India has increased to eight, which includes players like Star Health, Niva Bupa, Care Health and Aditya Birla Health Insurance.

This is the third Registration granted by Irdai in the calendar year 2026. Irdai Chairman Ajay Seth on Tuesday said that the insurance regulator has granted two new general insurance licences since the government opened up 100% foreign direct investment (FDI) in the insurance sector in December.

“After the sector was opened up for 100% FDI, we have already given two licences on the general insurance side. One was approved yesterday,” Seth said at an event in Mumbai, without naming the insurers.

In March 2025, UK-based Prudential plc announced plans to set up a standalone health insurance company in a joint venture with Sundari Investments (Delhi) Pvt Ltd (Vama), owned by the HCL Group’s promoter. Prudential Group Holdings Ltd, a UK subsidiary of Prudential plc, will hold a 70% stake in the venture, while Vama will own the remaining 30%.