The Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Thursday claimed that Invest India, a body under the department of promotion of Industry and Internal trade, has facilitated the grounding of 60 projects worth over $6.1 billion during FY26.

According to data released by the National Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency on Thursday, these projects are expected to generate more than 31,000 jobs across 14 states. As per the ministry, these numbers mark a pivotal shift in India’s investment trajectory, characterised by larger deal sizes and a significant pivot toward high-value manufacturing.

A three-fold surge in grounded investment

The FY 2025–26 data posted by the government earlier today highlight a massive acceleration in the conversion of investment interests into actual ground-level projects.

Exponential Growth: Grounded investments registered a nearly threefold growth compared to FY 2024–25.

Deal Size Expansion: The average deal size has increased by 1.8 times, indicating that global corporations are committing larger tranches of capital to Indian operations rather than smaller pilot projects.

Sectoral Heavyweights: Approximately 65% of the grounded investments were concentrated in the Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology, and Food Processing sectors. Emerging areas like Aerospace & Defence and Electric Vehicles (EV) also saw significant traction.

How are investments spread across countries?

A standout feature of this year’s data is the deepening economic linkage between India and the European continent. Approximately 42% of the total grounded investment value originated from European nations, reaffirming their position as India’s primary strategic investment partners.

While traditional giants like the US, Japan, South Korea, and Australia continued to pump in capital, the portfolio showed healthy diversification. Emerging source nations such as Brazil, New Zealand, and Canada have begun establishing a footprint, signaling that India is successfully diversifying its investor base beyond traditional Western and East Asian allies.

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Regional Performance: Madhya Pradesh leads in job creation

While established industrial hubs like Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh anchored high-value projects, the employment benefits showed a broader geographic spread. Madhya Pradesh emerged as the leading state in terms of employment generation from these facilitated projects.

States like Rajasthan, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh recorded strong grounding activity, while the entry of Assam, Bihar, and Sikkim into the investment map indicates a widening of India’s industrial corridors.

Govt execs on investment momentum in India

Commenting on the momentum, Ms. Nivruti Rai, MD & CEO of Invest India, noted that the agency is evolving from a facilitator to a strategic partner.

“The threefold growth in grounded investments and the creation of over 31,000 jobs demonstrate the impact of coordinated policy support and institutional agility. These outcomes reflect a shift in Invest India’s role towards becoming a strategic investment partner,” said Nivruti Rai.

Shri Amardeep Singh Bhatia, Secretary, DPIIT, attributed the success to policy clarity. He noted that the $6.1 billion grounded reflects the “depth of India’s economic transformation” and the trust global investors place in the domestic regulatory environment.