India’s private credit market is heading into two busy years of refinancing as loans written after Covid fall due, industry players said.

Private credit loans typically run five to six years, so money lent from 2021 comes up for repayment next year and the year after. With equity valuations cooling amid geopolitical tension, and supply-chain disruptions hurting revenue and profits, promoters are expected to refinance rather than repay.



The market typically does $8-9 billion of deals a year, about half of it — $4-4.5 billion — refinancing. Next year that could rise to $5-7 billion, players said. Real estate, infrastructure and renewables are expected to lead.

Gaurav Sarayan, partner at Kotak Alternate Asset Managers, said geopolitical tensions and policy shifts have slowed some sectors, but traditional debt still runs on its original, rigid repayment schedule. “As a result, we are seeing several cases where a project’s actual cash flows simply aren’t keeping pace with its debt-servicing obligations,” he said.

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He expects 20-25% of existing traditional debt in these asset classes to come up for refinancing. In real estate, capital-heavy commercial offices and several brownfield hospitality and healthcare assets will need longer tenures and more flexible repayment, he said.

Kotak recently raised Rs 5,000 crore for its Kotak Yield & Growth Fund, entirely from domestic investors, to invest in private credit, real estate and growth opportunities.

Sandeep Jain, MD & CEO of JM Financial Products, agreed. “With Indian equity valuations cooling on the backdrop of geo-political disruptions and FIIs turning cautious, many private credit deals that were underwritten on an IPO or equity-led exit are likely to see their timelines pushed out,” he said. Rather than dilute at lower-than-expected valuations, sponsors will likely refinance and wait for a better window, he added.

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Kaushal Ganeriwal, managing partner at Ascertis Credit (formerly BPEA Credit), said businesses hit by tariff uncertainty, higher fuel prices from the West Asia conflict or supply-chain problems are likely to seek more flexibility by pushing back repayments. Industrial companies that have spent heavily on capex over the past two to three years and now face commissioning delays will add to the pipeline, he said. He too expects $5-7 billion of refinancing next year.

Refinancing rates could range from the low teens to the high teens, depending on deal size, credit strength and capital structure. Ascertis recently crossed $700 million in commitments for its fourth fund, against a $1-billion target.

Vishal Bansal, partner, strategy and transactions, EY India, said some borrowers will also refinance proactively to optimise their capital structures as their businesses mature. “The eventual pace of activity will, however, depend on interest rates, system liquidity, lender risk appetite and the operating performance of individual borrowers,” he said.

Chanakya Chakravarti, former head of indirect strategies for Asia-Pacific at Ivanhoé Cambridge, said private credit has filled a genuine financing gap and will remain a structural part of how sectors such as real estate are funded. “But the cycle now underway will separate the assets that can refinance on their own merits from the ones that need to be rescued, something the deployment years never had to do,” he said.





