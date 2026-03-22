India’s power sector is set for a sharp scale-up, with electricity demand projected to rise by over 30% by 2030, even as a Rs 32,000 crore capital expenditure pipeline from manufacturers has emerged, signalling a fresh investment cycle across generation, grid and storage infrastructure.

Union Power Minister Manohar Lal said electricity will remain central to India’s growth trajectory, stating that “electricity is a common resource that is needed by all economic stakeholders and citizens,” as the country works towards its Viksit Bharat 2047 vision. He also emphasised the need to accelerate clean energy adoption, noting that expansion of renewable energy, particularly solar, will be critical for ensuring sustainability and meeting future demand.

The investment outlook comes amid rising demand from electric mobility, AI-led data centres and industrial electrification, which are expected to significantly increase electricity consumption in the coming years. India’s installed power capacity has already crossed 520 GW, with more than 50% from non-fossil sources, as the country targets 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030, reflecting the scale of its energy transition.

Power Secretary Pankaj Agarwal said “discussions with industry bodies have indicated an estimated `32,000 crore capex pipeline by manufacturers in the power sector,” underlining the need for system-level evaluation of power costs and rapid scaling of energy storage systems to support renewable integration.

Renewable capacity continues to expand at pace. Solar capacity has surged from 2.8 GW in 2014 to over 143 GW currently, marking a structural shift in India’s energy mix.

Rs 9 lakh crore grid

To support this growth, transmission infrastructure is being scaled up aggressively. The national grid has expanded to over 5 lakh circuit kilometres, and will require an additional 1.37 lakh circuit km by 2030, translating into an investment requirement of around Rs 9 lakh crore.

Storage and Sustainability

Energy storage is emerging as a critical enabler. Storage requirements are expected to increase five-fold by 2031–32, supported by pumped storage potential of over 200 GW and growing deployment of battery energy storage systems to manage peak demand and renewable variability.

At the same time, structural reforms remain critical. The government is focusing on strengthening DISCOMs through smart metering, cost-reflective tariffs and operational improvements, aimed at improving financial sustainability and enabling future investments.

The sector is also witnessing rising industry participation and commercial traction, reflecting growing investor and developer interest in India’s expanding power ecosystem.