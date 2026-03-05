In a sector long defined by mounting losses and tariff stress, a quiet shift is underway. State power distribution companies are not just cutting procurement costs through power exchanges but also beginning to convert market participation into measurable profits.

The numbers underline the transition. Improved liquidity on exchanges — driven by mandatory offering of un-requisitioned surplus power, higher hydro and wind output, and sustained coal generation — has pushed prices down sharply. At IEX, during the first 10 months of the current financial year, the average day-ahead market (DAM) clearing price stood at `3.85 per unit, down 14% year-on-year, while the real-time market (RTM) averaged Rs 3.58 per unit, a 16% drop. For cash-strapped discoms, this correction has materially altered procurement economics.

Punjab State Power Corporation (PSPCL) offers a clear example of cost optimisation turning into financial advantage. Its exchange procurement volumes have grown at a compound annual growth rate of over 50% in the past five years. In FY25, when peak demand crossed 16 GW, PSPCL procured more than 10 billion units (BUs) from exchanges.

Solar-Hour Optimisation

The cost arbitrage lies in timing. During solar hours, exchange rates are nearly 50% lower than evening peak tariffs. By shifting demand to cheaper daytime slots, the utility has reduced its weighted average procurement cost. But the strategy has gone further. During the FY26 paddy season, heavy rainfall reduced demand. Instead of absorbing penalties under the deviation settlement mechanism, PSPCL sold over 1 BU of surplus power on exchanges. In effect, the utility transformed potential imbalance losses into revenue.

West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company (WBSEDCL) has similarly demonstrated that exchange participation can compress costs at scale. In the first nine months of FY26, it procured nearly 7 BUs from exchanges — about 250% higher than the previous year — even though peak demand rose only 2%. The average purchase cost was approximately Rs 3 per unit.

Daytime optimisation has been central to this model. DAM solar-hour prices averaged Rs 2.34 per unit and RTM Rs 2.51 per unit.

Instead of operating higher variable-cost thermal plants at full load, WBSEDCL restricted them to technical minimum levels and sourced cheaper exchange power. The savings stem not only from lower purchase prices but also reduced fuel burn.

The most striking conversion of cost into profit, however, is visible in Uttarakhand. Between April and December 2026, Uttarakhand Power Corporation (UPCL) saved over Rs 160 crore by diversifying procurement away from higher-priced DEEP portal contracts. It procured around 850 million units under long-duration exchange contracts at Rs 3.59 per unit, compared with Rs 5.50 per unit on DEEP (discovery of efficient electricity price) portal — a saving of nearly Rs 2 per unit.

Beyond procurement savings, UPCL monetised its renewable surplus. The hydro-rich state sold 3.5 million renewable energy certificates at an average price of Rs 350 per certificate, generating nearly Rs 125 crore in additional revenue. Combined with procurement optimisation, this dual strategy effectively converted exchange participation into a positive revenue lever.

Structuring for Sustainability

The cumulative picture across states signals a structural shift. Exchanges are no longer emergency balancing platforms; they are evolving into financial optimisation tools. As renewable penetration rises and intra-day price spreads widen, utilities that dynamically manage procurement and surplus sales are demonstrating that disciplined market participation can move Discoms from cost containment to revenue enhancement.

For a sector historically burdened by losses, the data suggests a turning point: when managed strategically, power markets are not just reducing costs — they are beginning to create profit pools.