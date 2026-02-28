Prime Minister Narendra Modi said this year’s Union Budget lays a long-term roadmap for Viksit Bharat, anchored in technology, reforms and finance, stressing that budgets must be seen as instruments of nation-building rather than short-term economic documents.

Addressing the post-budget webinar on “Technology Reforms and Finance for Viksit Bharat,” he underlined that policy outcomes should be judged by measurable improvements such as stronger infrastructure, easier credit flow, better ease of doing business, transparent governance, and improved quality of life.

“Budget decisions related to these aspects provide permanent strength to the economy”, the highlighted.

Modi stressed that India’s development journey is cumulative and continuous.

“Every budget is a stage toward moving to a larger goal, and that big goal is the construction of a Developed India (Viksit Bharat) by the year 2047. Therefore, every reform, every allocation, and every change should be seen as an integral part of this long journey”, Modi emphasised.

He noted that India’s rapid progress is rooted in conviction-driven reforms and institutional strengthening.

“The government has simplified processes, improved the Ease of Doing Business, expanded technology-led governance, and strengthened institutions, asserting that even today, the country continues to ride the ‘Reform Express”, he added.

Highlighting the government’s infrastructure thrust, he said the past decade has seen a conscious strategy to build durable assets such as highways, railways, ports, digital networks and power systems that will generate productivity for decades. This focus is reflected in the sharp rise in public capital expenditure.

“Over the last 11 years, the provision has grown from approximately Rs 2 lakh crore to over Rs 12 lakh crore in the current budget. This investment serves as a clear signal for the private sector to increase participation in infrastructure and innovation,” Modi said.

Calling for collective action, he said reforms translate into results only when government, industry and knowledge partners work together.

“When the government, industry, and knowledge partners move forward in unison, reforms are successfully converted into results. Budget announcements are converted into tangible results on the ground only through this collective synergy”, Modi added.