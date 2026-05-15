India signed several key agreements with the United Arab Emirates on Friday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in the country for a brief visit. The Indian leader is holding delegation-level talks with President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan before departing for Europe in the afternoon. Modi was escorted by F16 jets through the UAE airspace and accorded a guard of honour upon landing in Abu Dhabi.

“I extend heartfelt gratitude to you for taking our comprehensive strategic partnership to new heights. During your visit to India in January, we agreed to qualitatively upgrade our relations. Even in such a small duration, we have made significant progress in all matters. In the kind of situation we have at hand today, the importance of India-UAE strategic cooperation has vastly increased. In the time to come, we will go ahead together in every area,” Modi said during a brief address.

MoUs and agreements signed between India and the UAE

The visit of PM Modi has prompted major agreements and investment announcements across the defence, energy, infrastructure and banking sectors.

India and the UAE signed an Agreement on supplies of Liquified Petroleum gas (LPG)

MoU on Strategic Petroleum Reserves

Agreement on Framework for the Strategic Defence Partnership, further strengthening bilateral strategic and security cooperation.

MoU on setting up a Ship Repair Cluster at Vadinar

Investment worth $5 billion announced in Indian Infrastructure, as well as RBL Bank and Samman Capital.

PM Modi embarks on five-country tour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the first stop on his six-day trip through five-countries on Friday afternoon — landing in Abu Dhabi for four hours before heading to the Netherlands. He will also be visiting Sweden, Norway and Italy amid efforts to deepen strategic partnerships across trade, technology, energy, innovation and green growth — while reinforcing New Delhi’s expanding engagement with Europe and the Gulf region.

He will depart Abu Dhabi by around 2:00 pm (local time) and remain in the Netherlands till May 17. Modi is scheduled to hold talks with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten and meet King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima. The visit is expected to focus on sectors such as semiconductors, green hydrogen, innovation, defence and water management.

Why did F-16 aircraft escorts PM Modi’s plane?

A formation of F-16 fighter aircraft from the United Arab Emirates escorted Prime Minister Narendra Modi as his plane entered the Gulf country’s airspace on Friday. The state-run WAM news agency reported the squadron leader had requested permission to escort the aircraft to the airport in a gesture of welcome. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed received PM Modi on arrival — reflecting the deep bonds of friendship shared between the two countries.

“The way your air force escorted me today is an honour for the people of India. For quite some time, we had been speaking over the phone, but I was eager to meet you personally. I am very happy to meet you today,” Modi told the UAE President during their meeting.