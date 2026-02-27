Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Micron Technology’s state-of-the-art ATMP (Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging) plant in Sanand, Gujarat, on February 28, according to a Gujarat CMO release. The project, backed by an investment of Rs 22,516 crore, is being positioned as a major milestone in India’s semiconductor journey and an important step in building a stronger electronics manufacturing ecosystem in the country. The facility will work on memory and storage products used in everyday devices and will cater to both domestic and global demand.

Jobs and income opportunities are expected to rise through Sanand facility

For most people, the immediate and most visible benefit is expected to come through jobs and income opportunities. According to ANI, the Sanand facility currently employs around 2,000 people, and the number of direct employment opportunities is expected to increase to about 5,000 over time. These jobs are expected to include engineers, technicians and operators. The facility has also provided opportunities for specially-abled citizens working as operators and technicians, ANI reported.

As the Sanand semiconductor hub expands, local services such as transport, housing, small suppliers and maintenance services are likely to see increased demand. Additional industrial development and infrastructure expansion around the Sanand industrial area.

Beyond employment, the longer-term consumer benefit lies in strengthening India’s electronics and digital manufacturing ecosystem. The ATMP facility will manufacture SSD storage devices as well as DRAM and NAND memory products, which are essential components in devices such as smartphones, laptops and data storage systems, according to The Indian Express. A stronger domestic semiconductor ecosystem may help improve supply chains for electronics over time.

What will Micron produce in Sanand?

The plant will produce integrated circuit packages, modules and solid state drives. The facility will receive advanced DRAM and NAND wafers from Micron’s global factories and convert them into finished memory products. The production process involves assembling chips, testing their performance and packaging them for the market.

Micron Chairman and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said memory and storage are central to modern technology, particularly artificial intelligence, where fast processing depends on strong memory support.

The Impact

The strongest impact is expected around Sanand and nearby industrial areas in Gujarat, where semiconductor-related investment and industrial activity are likely to expand. The plant is planned in phases with future expansion expected later in the decade.