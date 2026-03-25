India on Tuesday pushed for de-escalation of the West Asia conflict and restoration of critical energy routes, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi informed the Rajya Sabha that the ongoing war has created a “severe global energy crisis” impacting supplies of petrol, diesel, gas and fertilisers, while also disrupting key trade routes.



Backing India’s diplomatic outreach, Modi said, “Our aim is de-escalation; opening of Strait of Hormuz,” underscoring efforts to ensure the resumption of movement through one of the world’s most vital energy corridors.



Addressing the house, the prime minister said the conflict, now continuing for over three weeks, has begun affecting India directly. “Our trade routes are being affected. Routine supplies of essential goods such as petrol, diesel, gas, and fertilizers are disrupted,” he said.

What did PM Modi say?

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Modi pointed out that a large number of Indian crew members remain stranded on ships in the Strait of Hormuz, while nearly one crore Indians living and working in Gulf countries face uncertainty. “Ensuring their safety and livelihood is a major concern for India,” he said.

The prime minister emphasised that India has been actively engaging with global stakeholders to stabilise the situation. “We are in continuous contact with all Gulf countries. We are also in touch with Iran, Israel, and the United States,” he said, adding that discussions have focused on de-escalation and reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Modi on India’s position against disruptions to global shipping

Modi reiterated India’s position against disruptions to global shipping. “Attacks on commercial ships and obstruction in international waterways like the Strait of Hormuz are unacceptable,” he said, adding that India has opposed attacks on civilians and critical infrastructure.



Despite the challenges, the government has been working to secure energy supplies. “Our effort is to ensure that oil and gas supplies reach India from wherever possible,” Modi said, noting that “in recent days, ships carrying crude oil and LPG from many countries have arrived in India.”

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At the same time, he acknowledged the risks of prolonged disruption. “If the global circumstances created by this war persist for a long time, serious consequences are inevitable,” he said, adding that India is accelerating resilience-building measures.

Modi on India’s energy security

On preparedness, the prime minister said India has significantly strengthened its energy security in recent years. “Earlier, India imported crude oil, LNG, and LPG from 27 countries. Today, India imports energy from 41 countries,” he said.



He also highlighted the creation of strategic petroleum reserves exceeding 53 lakh metric tonne, with plans underway to expand capacity beyond 65 lakh metric tonne. “India has adequate crude oil storage and arrangements for continuous supply,” he told the House.



Modi said the government is also focusing on reducing dependence on any single energy source, with efforts to expand PNG connections and increase domestic production. “Greater self-reliance across every critical sector is the only path forward,” he said.



On the economic impact, the prime minister said the crisis has “shaken the global economy” and that recovery from the damage in West Asia will take considerable time. “Continuous efforts are being made to minimise the adverse impact on India,” he said, adding that the government is working with a short-, medium- and long-term strategy.



In a key step, the government has constituted seven empowered groups led by secretary-level officers to monitor and assess the impact of the conflict and take necessary remedial measures. “The government has formed an inter-ministerial group… and seven empowered groups… These groups will work on issues such as supply chain, petrol-diesel, fertilisers, gas, prices, etc,” Modi said.



“These groups will act swiftly and strategically on issues such as supply chains, petrol-diesel, fertilizers, gas, and inflation,” he added, expressing confidence in a coordinated response.



The prime minister also called on state governments to ensure uninterrupted supply of essentials and act against hoarding and black marketing. “The uninterrupted supply of essential commodities must be the topmost priority,” he said.



Calling the crisis a major test, he urged coordinated action across the Centre and states. “With the combined efforts of all State Governments and the Central Government, the country will be able to effectively confront this grave global crisis,” he said.