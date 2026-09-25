The government has disbursed Rs 1,400 crore in incentives under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes during April-June, taking the cumulative payout since the programme’s launch to Rs 36,754 crore as fresh manufacturing capacities come on stream across priority sectors.

PLI payouts have risen steadily as companies selected under the schemes begin production. Incentive disbursements increased from Rs 2,968 crore across eight sectors in 2022-23 to Rs 6,753 crore across nine sectors in 2023-24, Rs 10,114 crore across 12 sectors in 2024-25 and Rs 15,519 crore in 2025-26.

The 14 PLI schemes have so far attracted investments of more than Rs 2.58 lakh crore and generated reported production and sales of over Rs 23.79 lakh crore under 12 schemes. The investments have created 14.57 lakh direct and indirect jobs and contributed to an estimated ₹15.53 lakh crore increase in exports.

Large-scale electronics manufacturing has received the largest share of incentives at Rs 19,090 crore, followed by pharmaceuticals at Rs 6,662 crore, food products at Rs 3,271 crore and automobiles and auto components at Rs 3,174 crore. Telecom and networking products have received Rs 2,796 crore, white goods Rs 593 crore, textiles Rs 386 crore and speciality steel Rs 236 crore.

High-efficiency solar PV modules have attracted the largest investment, at Rs 73,437 crore, although no incentives have yet been disbursed as the scheme remains in its gestation period. Pharmaceuticals have attracted Rs 46,744 crore, followed by automobiles and auto components at Rs 45,477 crore.

“PLI has helped build indigenous capabilities, deepen component ecosystems and strengthen India’s manufacturing resilience,” a senior government official said, adding that the schemes had helped develop domestic capabilities in critical components, intermediate goods and technologies. The programme has also expanded technology and component manufacturing. In medical devices, global companies including Siemens, Wipro GE and Philips have participated in technology-transfer projects, enabling domestic production of CT/MRI systems, cath labs and ultrasonography equipment.

In IT hardware, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Acer, ASUS and HPE have started domestic manufacturing either directly or through Indian electronics manufacturing services partners. PLI beneficiaries are producing AI servers, SSDs, memory modules, power adapters, battery packs and display panels, pointing to deeper localisation and integration into global value chains.

In automobiles, the scheme has supported domestic production of EV platforms, traction motors, trans-axles, EMS, CRDI pumps and BS-VI systems. Eight OEMs have developed 99 EV variants with more than 50% domestic value addition, while 10 component applicants have developed 44 variants with at least 50% domestic value addition.

Launched in 2020 initially for mobile manufacturing and specified electronic components, critical key starting materials, drug intermediaries and APIs, and medical devices, the PLI programme now covers 14 sectors with a total financial outlay of ₹1.97 lakh crore.