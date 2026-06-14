Amazon is entering what it describes as its “most aggressive phase of expansion” in India, with the e-commerce giant committing billions of dollars toward infrastructure, technology and logistics. According to the company’s India head Samir Kumar, Amazon remains focused on a long-term strategy in the country, even as competition intensifies across e-commerce and quick commerce segments.

In December last year, Amazon announced a fresh investment commitment of $35 billion by 2030, adding to the nearly $40 billion it has already invested in India over the years.

Amazon enters ‘most aggressive expansion phase’ in India

Speaking about the company’s roadmap, Samir Kumar told news agency PTI that Amazon is significantly accelerating its India growth strategy and views the country as a long-term priority market.

“If you look at our investments, we are one of the largest investors in India. We are investing $35 billion over the next five years and enabling nearly $80 billion of exports. We are continuing to invest in Amazon Now, expanding to 100 cities and building 1,000 micro-fulfillment centres. We are in the most aggressive phase of expansion in India yet,” Kumar said.

He added that Amazon remains committed to winning market share over the long run rather than focusing on short-term competitive pressures.

Quick commerce emerges as Amazon’s next battleground

One of Amazon’s biggest focus areas is Amazon Now, the company’s growing quick commerce platform aimed at fast deliveries. India’s quick commerce market has rapidly evolved into one of the country’s fastest-growing digital economy sectors, with consumer demand shifting toward instant delivery services for groceries, electronics, beauty products, home essentials and fashion.

Amazon is now directly competing with aggressive players such as Blinkit, Zepto, Instamart and Flipkart. According to Kumar, becoming a market leader in quick commerce is only a matter of time. However, a look at the market share shows a rather uphill task for the company in the q-commerce space.

According to various surveys and reports, Blinkit dominates India’s quick-commerce race with an estimated over 44% market share; Zepto holds nearly 31%; Swiggy Instamart holds over 24% market share. Amazon Now currently remains a distant player in this space, with only a small grocery and quick-commerce presence.

Amazon dismisses competition concerns

Despite growing competition and increasing market complexity in India’s e-commerce sector, Amazon says its focus remains unchanged: improving customer experience.

“I continue to focus on building the right experience for Indian consumers, and as far as I know, our senior leadership remains fully committed to that objective,” he said.

Kumar also expressed confidence in Amazon’s ability to stay ahead of competitors in India’s highly competitive consumer internet market, citing the company’s vast product selection, Prime membership ecosystem and expanding logistics network.

He also dismissed concerns that the rise of quick commerce is eating into traditional ecommerce, describing it as a “speed equation” within the broader online retail landscape. Kumar told PTI that Amazon’s 13-year investment in building scale, selection and customer reach in India has created a foundation that is difficult for rivals to replicate.

Infrastructure, AI and exports at the core of expansion

Amazon’s latest investment push will focus heavily on strengthening physical and digital infrastructure across India.

The company plans to scale up AI-driven digitisation, expand its logistics network, create jobs and significantly boost exports from India through its seller ecosystem.

Executives say the investment strategy shows Amazon’s effort to build a stronger technology-led ecosystem that supports merchants, consumers and supply chain efficiency across the country.