Yum Brands’ decision to sell Pizza Hut’s global business outside China to private-equity firm LongRange Capital for $1.5 billion (about Rs 14,170 crore) has added a fresh variable to the proposed merger of Devyani International and Sapphire Foods, just as the transaction moves into its final stages.

The Pizza Hut sale was announced barely a day after Devyani and Sapphire secured “no-objection” approvals on Monday from the NSE and BSE for their proposed amalgamation. The all-stock merger will create one of India’s largest quick-service restaurant (QSR) platforms, bringing together more than 3,000 KFC and Pizza Hut outlets under a single listed entity.

Under the deal, Devyani will issue 177 shares for every 100 Sapphire shares, creating a combined company with annualised revenue of about Rs 8,000 crore.

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While the timing has raised investor concerns, experts say the immediate impact on India is likely to be limited.

“Continuity is usually the first priority in transactions like these,” said Harminder Sahni, founder and managing director of Wazir Advisors. “Existing franchise agreements generally continue. Over time, investors will want clarity on growth expectations, brand investments and franchise economics under the new owner.”

Market Friction

Those concerns were reflected in Wednesday’s trading. Shares of Sapphire Foods slipped about 1% intraday before recovering, while Devyani International was down about 1.6% on the BSE in afternoon trade before recovering, as investors assessed the implications of a change in Pizza Hut’s global ownership.

The key question is whether LongRange Capital’s ownership could eventually alter the assumptions underpinning the Devyani-Sapphire merger, particularly around brand investments, royalty arrangements and growth priorities for Pizza Hut.

Industry experts, however, argue that Pizza Hut’s challenges in India are far more structural than ownership-related.

“The bigger issue for Pizza Hut in India remains the same as before—finding a sustainable position in a market where Domino’s has defined consumer expectations around delivery, convenience and value,” said Ankur Bisen, senior partner and head, retail, consumer products and food at The Knowledge Company.

That challenge has shaped Pizza Hut’s performance in India for nearly three decades.

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Although Domino’s and Pizza Hut entered India in 1996, their business models evolved very differently. Domino’s built its network around delivery and convenience, effectively shaping the modern pizza category in India. Pizza Hut, by contrast, entered as a dine-in restaurant brand and spent years adapting to a market increasingly driven by delivery.

The gap remains visible in operating metrics. Domino’s operator Jubilant FoodWorks ended FY26 with 2,455 stores in India and reported same-store sales growth of 6.5%. Pizza Hut, operated by Devyani and Sapphire, has roughly 1,100 outlets, while same-store sales have remained under pressure through much of FY26, according to analysts.

“Pizza Hut has been stuck in the middle for too long,” said Jaydeep Shetty, a Mumbai-based retail consultant. “It wants to retain a premium image while competing for mass-market volume. That strategic tension has held the brand back.”

Viewed through that lens, Yum’s decision appears less a commentary on Pizza Hut’s prospects and more a portfolio-allocation decision.

Yum chief executive Chris Turner said on Tuesday that the company intends to focus resources on higher-growth opportunities across its portfolio, including KFC and Taco Bell. For LongRange Capital, however, Pizza Hut represents a turnaround opportunity.

“If LongRange is buying the asset, it is buying it with the intention of improving performance,” Bisen said. “The question is not whether Pizza Hut stays in India; the question is how aggressively the new owner pushes delivery, pricing and store-format innovation.”

That distinction is important for Devyani and Sapphire. The merger thesis is built largely on scale benefits, procurement efficiencies and operating leverage rather than any change in Pizza Hut’s ownership structure.

Domino’s Playbook

Analysts say a private-equity owner could even accelerate changes that Pizza Hut has long struggled to execute globally.

“Scale is critical for a global chain,” Bisen said. “The direction of travel is likely to be closer to the Domino’s playbook than an artisanal pizza strategy. Globally, fast-food pizza brands have increasingly pivoted towards delivery-led models.”

For investors, that may be the real takeaway from the transaction. Pizza Hut’s ownership is changing just as India’s largest Yum franchise merger moves forward. The bigger question is whether a new owner can help the brand solve the structural challenges that have constrained its growth in one of the world’s most competitive pizza markets.