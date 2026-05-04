Spacetech company Pixxel has announced a strategic partnership with Sarvam AI to develop and build India’s first orbital data center satellite. Under the partnership, Pixxel will design, build, launch and operate the Pathfinder satellite — a 200 kg-class satellite that is scheduled to reach the orbit as early as the fourth quarter of this year.

Meanwhile, AI startup Sarvam will handle both training and inference directly in the orbit, along with the full-stack language models running on board the satellite, a release from Pixxel stated.

Shifting from Edge Computing

While conventional satellite computing depends on low-power edge processors optimised for survival, the Pathfinder satellite will host datacenter-grade GPUs that are optimised for performance. This is the same generation of hardware that is available for on-ground data centers that power training and inference for frontier AI models.

The demonstrator will also carry Pixxel’s flagship hyperspectral imaging camera, making it one of the first satellites globally that will be capable of capturing high-fidelity hyperspectral data and analysing it directly in the orbit using foundation AI models. This will avoid the satellite from sending large volumes of raw images back to Earth for processing as the system can identify patterns, detect changes, and generate insights in real time.

It also significantly reduces the delay between data capture and decision-making, enabling faster responses across environmental monitoring, resource management, and critical infrastructure tracking.

Sovereignty in Space

“Ground-based data centres are facing increasing constraints around energy, land, regulation, and scale, and the current model is becoming harder to sustain environmentally. Orbital data centres open up a new frontier, where compute can be powered by abundant solar energy, operate closer to space-based data, and move beyond some of the limits faced on Earth.

For Pixxel to build the next generation of space infrastructure, we have to help shape this shift, not watch it happen from the sidelines. With Sarvam, this mission is our first step toward making orbital data centres real, operational, and scalable from India,” Awais Ahmed, CEO, Pixxel, said.

Sarvam’s models and inference platform, developed and governed in India, will run directly on the satellite’s GPU compute layer, processing data in orbit with no dependence on foreign cloud or ground infrastructure.

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“AI infrastructure is not just a question of software — it is a question of sovereignty. Sarvam has been building India’s full-stack AI platform from the ground up, and partnering with Pixxel allows us to extend that sovereign stack into space. Having India-built models running in orbit aboard an India-built satellite is exactly the kind of foundational capability that the country needs to control its own intelligence infrastructure.

The goal has always been to make intelligence accessible to everyone, everywhere. Now, everywhere includes space. We are proud to power the AI backbone of this mission, ” Pratyush Kumar, CEO of Sarvam, said.

The satellite will be developed at Pixxel’s upcoming facility which will scale up the satellite production up to 100 units, called Gigapixxel.

Other homegrown spacetech startups like NeevCloud and Agnikul Cosmos have also discussed launching orbital data center satellites in the low-earth orbit, as global tech giants like Google and SpaceX have also teased the idea.