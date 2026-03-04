India’s fintech boom has some very interesting aspects. The most important one being that there isn’t one super app.

Instead of one platform controlling multiple financial services, the country’s fintech ecosystem is now dominated by five category leaders -PhonePe, Google Pay, Paytm, PolicyBazaar and Groww. Each controls a key piece of the financial services value chain.

According to a report by Bank of America Global Research, the result is a fragmented but fast-growing ecosystem where profit pools are spread across vertical specialists rather than concentrated in a single super app.

Payments: PhonePe and Google Pay lead the race

The Bank of America Global Research report states that payments remain the foundation of India’s fintech ecosystem, driven largely by the rise of UPI.

As per the report, PhonePe and Google Pay dominate consumer UPI payments by transaction value, with PhonePe emerging as the market leader. The platform has around 300 million monthly active users, giving it one of the largest digital consumer bases in India, the report added.

These payment platforms act as the entry point for fintech companies, allowing them to acquire users and eventually cross-sell other financial products such as loans, insurance and investments, the report said.

Paytm’s push into merchant and lending ecosystems

While PhonePe dominates consumer payments, Paytm has built strong capabilities on the merchant side, particularly through payment devices and soundbox infrastructure.

The report added that Paytm is ahead in merchant lending, benefiting from a first-mover advantage in offering loans to small businesses and merchants. In the first half of FY26, the company generated an estimated Rs 9 billion in merchant lending revenues, compared with about Rs 3 billion for PhonePe.

Both companies partner with banks and NBFCs for lending rather than operating as lenders themselves.

PolicyBazaar dominates online insurance

In the insurance segment, the clear market leader is PB Fintech’s PolicyBazaar, as per the report. The company commands an estimated 90%+ market share in India’s online insurance aggregation market, according to the report. Its scale is driven by strong brand recall, large call-centre and advisory teams, and partnerships with almost all major insurance companies.

The report further noted that although there are other fintech platforms that distribute insurance products, their market share is relatively small.

Groww and Zerodha lead the investing boom

The surge in retail participation in the stock market has also boosted fintech platforms in wealth management and broking. Groww and Zerodha have emerged as the clear leaders, dominating active demat accounts and trading activity as more Indians begin investing in equities and derivatives.

Paytm and PhonePe, however, are still relatively small players in this segment, the report noted.

Why India never produced a super app

Unlike China, where Ant Financial built dominance across multiple fintech verticals, India’s market structure has prevented a similar outcome.

According to BofA, capital in India’s internet ecosystem was spread across multiple companies rather than concentrated within a few platforms. Adding to this, since the country is a highly competitive mobile-first market and has trust concerns among consumers, it is relatively difficult for a single company to dominate the entire financial services ecosystem.

Even large technology players such as Amazon and the Tata Group attempted to build super-apps but saw limited traction with one-stop-shop models.

Payments platforms are building massive distribution networks, insurance aggregators dominate their niche, and investment platforms are capturing the surge in retail trading. The report expects profit pools in each segment to eventually concentrate among the top two players, rather than under one umbrella platform.

In other words, India’s fintech war may not produce a single winner, but a handful of dominant platforms leading their own categories.