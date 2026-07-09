After a successful entry into the Japanese market, digital payments company Phi Commerce is expanding into Southeast Asian and Latin American markets. In the domestic market, Phi Commerce is also preparing to launch its credit card issuing platform. A payment aggregator and payment gateway (PAPG) final licence holder with the Reserve Bank of India, Phi Commerce offers a unified omni-channel digital payment platform that caters to both B2B and B2C payment requirements to enable flexible payments across all consumer touchpoints – browser, mobile, in-store and remote.

Leveraging Success

Backed by investors such as Beenext Singapore and Opus Ventures, Phi Commerce is taking its payments business outside India. Phi Commerce started its international journey two years ago in Japan. Their investor, Beenext’s founder, is Japanese and encouraged them to enter the market two years ago.

Rajesh Londhe, co-founder and head of payments at Phi Commerce, said Japan was a difficult market to enter for Indian products. They have been working with Digital Garage, the third-largest payment processor in Japan. “This was the best thing to happen to Phi Commerce. They have gained confidence in our products and, apart from being a customer, they have also turned into a Phi Commerce platform reseller,” Londhe said. The tie-up will be entering the South Korean and Indonesian markets.

Phi Commerce, on its own, is taking its payments platform to Peru in Latin America. Vietnam and Cambodia will be the next focus for Phi Commerce. Londhe said. Around 30% of its revenues are expected to come from the international business, Londhe said.

Launching a New Card

On the product front, Phi Commerce is launching its Issuing Platform for credit cards. This will be an omnichannel issuing platform, new-age and flexible, using an open-source platform and being a cost-efficient option for any bank to issue credit cards, debit cards and other cards, Londhe said.

The issuing platform has already got its first customer, a bank selecting its platform, and a formal launch is expected soon. “Building a credit card platform is very complex, and we were working for the last two years building this platform,” Londe said. The next couple of years will be the era of cards. This portfolio is growing, and around 30% of the bank’s earnings are from credit cards.

Phi Commerce, founded by Londhe, Jose Thattil, Anil Sharma and Tushar Shankar, has raised $18 million and is using these resources for global expansion and launch of the new issuing platform. Growing its payment aggregation business, expanding international business and launching the issuing stack business in India and overseas. With all these expansion plans, the company expects to grow revenue 2.5x this year, Londhe said.

In the Indian market, Phi Commerce focuses on large enterprises, government, large banks, and educational institutions. It works with payment aggregator clients such as ICICI Bank, Jio Payments and IRCTC Payments that use their platform for digital payments. It has also partnered with the National Payments Corporation of India. HPCL and the Bangalore International Airport are key customers.