India’s fuel demand picked up pace in February 2026, with petrol consumption rising 5.74% year-on-year to 3,356 thousand metric tonnes (TMT) and LPG registering a sharp 10.16% jump, while diesel demand grew 4.44%, according to the flash data report released by the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC).

Petrol consumption increased to 3,356 TMT in February 2026 from 3,174 TMT in February 2025 and 3,023 TMT in February 2024, reflecting an 11.02% rise over the two-year period.

Diesel demand

Diesel demand, the largest component of India’s petroleum consumption basket, stood at 7,669 TMT in February, compared with 7,343 TMT in February 2025. On a two-year comparison, diesel consumption was up 3.30% from 7,443 TMT recorded in February 2024.

Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) consumption rose 3.33% year-on-year to 760 TMT in February 2026 from 735 TMT a year earlier. Compared with February 2024 levels of 705 TMT, ATF demand was 5.93% higher.

LPG consumption climbed to 2,958 TMT in February 2026 from 2,685 TMT in February 2025 and 2,682 TMT in February 2024. The two-year growth stood at 10.29%. The figures are provisional. Butane is included in the LPG stream, while motor spirit consumption includes ethanol blending.

Cumulative consumption for the current financial year

Cumulative consumption for the current financial year also showed steady expansion across products. Petrol consumption during FY26 so far reached 38,793 TMT, up 6.31% from 36,492 TMT in the corresponding period of FY25. Diesel consumption rose to 85,993 TMT, marking a 3.20% increase over 83,330 TMT recorded a year earlier.

ATF consumption stood at 8,350 TMT during FY26, registering a 2.03% rise from 8,183 TMT in the previous year. LPG consumption during the current fiscal increased 7.56% to 28,809 TMT, compared with 26,784 TMT in FY25.

The February data indicate continued year-on-year growth across key petroleum products, led by petrol and LPG, while diesel maintained steady expansion during the month, as per PPAC’s report.