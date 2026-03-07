Petrol-Diesel Price Today in India: Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across major Indian cities on Saturday, even as crude oil prices climbed sharply in the international market following the worsening conflict in West Asia. Retail fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and several other cities showed no day-on-day change, offering temporary relief to consumers despite rising global supply concerns.

Government officials have said India’s fuel supply remains secure and that the country continues to buy oil based on its own energy needs, not on the approval of any foreign nation. They also underlined that India currently has substantial crude and refined product reserves and has widened its sourcing basket over the years to reduce supply risks.

Check petrol and diesel prices in your city here

City Petrol price/litre Diesel price/litre New Delhi Rs 94.77 Rs 87.67 Mumbai Rs 103.50 Rs 90.03 Chennai Rs 100.80 Rs 92.39 Kolkata Rs 105.41 Rs 92.02 Bangalore Rs 102.92 Rs 90.99 Hyderabad Rs 107.46 Rs 95.70 Ahmedabad Rs 94.48 Rs 90.16 Jaipur Rs 104.72 Rs 90.21 Patna Rs 106.11 Rs 91.77 Pune Rs 104.03 Rs 90.49 Gurgaon Rs 95.44 Rs 87.90 Noida Rs 94.77 Rs 87.89 Chandigarh Rs 94.30 Rs 82.45 Lucknow Rs 94.73 Rs 87.81 Bhubaneswar Rs 103.54 Rs 94.76

The data shared for Saturday shows that there has been no change from the previous day in these cities. Prices, however, continue to vary widely across states because of differences in VAT, local levies and transportation costs.

Today’s price of Brent crude oil

Global crude markets have turned volatile. Brent crude rose sharply this week and was hovering near the $90-a-barrel mark after posting its steepest weekly gain since 2020, according to Reuters. The rally has been driven by fears of prolonged disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil transit routes.

Reuters reported that Brent crude was up 24% for the week, while US benchmark WTI gained nearly 30%. Market nervousness intensified after supply flows through the Strait were disrupted and concerns grew that energy exports from the Gulf could face deeper setbacks in the coming weeks.

Why are gas prices going up today?

Fuel price concerns are rising mainly because international crude has jumped amid conflict-related supply fears. A key trigger was the expectation, cited in Reuters, that Gulf energy exports could face shutdowns if the crisis worsens. Kuwait’s move to begin shutting down production at some oilfields because of storage constraints also added to the anxiety in energy markets.

At the same time, India’s dependence on imported LNG has increased as domestic gas production has remained weak while demand from city gas networks, fertiliser units and industrial users has continued to grow. That is why India is also exploring additional LNG imports from Australia and Papua New Guinea, while remaining open to buying more energy from the United States.

How is the war impacting oil prices?

The war is pushing oil prices higher by increasing the risk of supply disruptions across major energy-producing regions. With the Strait of Hormuz effectively blocked for days, a large volume of crude that normally moves through the route has not been able to reach the market. This has fuelled expectations of tighter supplies and higher prices.

Indian officials have maintained that the country is better prepared than before, as per a report by PTI. They said India now sources oil from 40 countries, compared with 27 a decade ago, and holds more than 250 million barrels of crude and refined products, which is enough for seven to eight weeks of buffer.