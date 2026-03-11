Petrol-Diesel Price Today in India: Petrol and diesel prices across major Indian cities remained largely unchanged on March 11, according to the latest daily revision data released by oil marketing companies. Fuel prices in India are revised every day at 6 am by state-run oil marketing firms such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum.

In the national capital Delhi, petrol was priced at Rs 94.77 per litre, while diesel stood at Rs 87.67 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol was selling at Rs 103.50 per litre, and diesel at Rs 90.03 per litre. Meanwhile, Bengaluru recorded petrol prices at Rs 102.92 per litre and diesel at Rs 90.99 per litre.

Meanwhile, energy trade between India and neighbouring countries has also remained in focus. According to government sources cited by PTI, India continues to supply diesel to Bangladesh under the India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline initiative. Dhaka has recently sought an additional 5,000 tonnes of diesel from Numaligarh Refinery in Assam, though a final decision on the request will depend on fuel availability and prevailing market conditions.

Petrol and diesel rates across major Indian cities today

Brent crude prices today

Global oil prices slipped slightly on Wednesday amid expectations of additional oil supply. According to a Reuters report, Brent crude futures were trading at around $87.57 per barrel, down 0.26%, whereas US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell 0.44% to about $83.08 per barrel.

The decline came after the Wall Street Journal reported that the International Energy Agency (IEA) may release the largest stockpile of emergency oil reserves in its history to help cool prices that had surged earlier due to geopolitical tensions.

What is pushing oil prices lower today?

Oil prices also saw a sharp decline earlier this week. According to Reuters, crude benchmarks recorded their biggest single-day percentage drop since March 2022, after comments by US President Donald Trump predicting a possible de-escalation in the Middle East conflict involving Iran.

Brent crude dropped more than 11% to settle near $87.80 per barrel, while WTI crude fell nearly 11.9% to about $83.45 per barrel. Market sentiment improved after reports that oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz continued despite the ongoing conflict.

Middle East tensions and global oil markets

Despite the recent drop in prices, the Israel-US conflict with Iran continues to create uncertainty in global oil markets. Analysts warn that any disruption to shipping routes in the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy corridor, could significantly affect crude supplies.

Industry estimates cited by Reuters suggest that around 1.9 million barrels per day of refining capacity in the Gulf region has already been affected by the conflict. Saudi Arabia’s state oil giant Aramco has also warned that continued disruptions could have “catastrophic consequences” for global oil markets.