Petrol-Diesel Price Today in India: Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across major Indian cities on April 1, with retail fuel rates holding steady amid elevated global energy prices. In Delhi, petrol was priced at Rs 94.77 per litre and diesel at Rs 87.67, whereas Mumbai saw petrol at 103.50 and diesel at Rs 92.02.

In a separate move, the government also raised the administered price mechanism (APM) gas price for state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Oil India Ltd (OIL) to USD 7 per nmBtu from USD 6.75, as per official notification. The revision applies to gas from legacy fields under the regulated pricing regime and follows the pricing mechanism approved in 2023. APM gas accounts for about 60% of domestic gas production, meaning the surge could affect user industries from fertilisers to CNG and piped cooking gas, as reported by PTI.

Petrol and diesel rates in your city

The latest city-wise data showed no change in petrol or diesel in comparison with the earlier day. Rates continued to vary from city to city because of the local taxes and VAT. Among metros, Hyderabad continued to be one of the costliest markets, with petrol at Rs 107.46 per litre and diesel at Rs 95.70. Jaipur, Patna, and Bhopal also continued to report higher petrol prices than Delhi and other northern cities.

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre) New Delhi Rs 94.77 Rs 87.67 Mumbai Rs 103.50 Rs 90.03 Chennai Rs 100.80 Rs 92.39 Kolkata Rs 105.41 Rs 92.02 Bengaluru Rs 102.92 Rs 90.99 Hyderabad Rs 107.46 Rs 95.70 Jaipur Rs 104.72 Rs 90.21 Lucknow Rs 94.73 Rs 87.81 Patna Rs 106.11 Rs 91.77 Bhopal Rs 106.17 Rs 91.57 Pune Rs 104.03 Rs 90.49 Ahmedabad Rs 94.48 Rs 90.16 Chandigarh Rs 94.30 Rs 82.45 Gurgaon Rs 95.44 Rs 87.90 Noida Rs 94.77 Rs 87.89

Crude oil remains above $100 amid West Asia tensions

Global crude prices continued to stay elevated. The WTI crude is at 100.8 and Brent crude is at 102.8. As per a report by Reuters, oil rose more than 1% with Brent extending gains after a sharp monthly surge as uncertainty in West Asia kept traders cautious.

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India’s crude oil reserves can cover only 20-40 days, says PNGRB official

As concerns over fuel supplies increase, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board Secretary Anjan Kumar Mishra stated that India’s liquid fuel reserves are limited in duration. “It may cater for 20-40 days, but it may not be able to cater for six months time for longer period, “ he stated to ANI.

Mishra stated that the crisis in West Asia was affecting India but stressed that there was no shortage of fossil fuel in the country. “Nothing sort of liquid fuel crunch is there in the country, “ he said as quoted by ANI. He also stated that India had broadened its crude sourcing base beyond West Asia and that any sharp rise in prices, if it happens, may be temporary.





