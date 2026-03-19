Petrol-Diesel Price Today in India: Petrol and diesel prices were unchanged across major Indian cities on March 19, even as global crude oil prices remained elevated amid heightened tensions in West Asia. The latest update shows Brent crude at $112.1 per barrel, up 4.37%, while WTI crude was at $97.21 per barrel, up 0.92%. Despite the surge in international oil benchmarks, retail fuel rates in India have not been revised yet.

Another key development came on the supply front. According to a PTI report, Indian-flagged tanker Jag Laadki reached Mundra Port in Gujarat carrying about 80,886 metric tonnes of crude oil sourced from the UAE and loaded at Fujairah. A day earlier, LPG carrier Nanda Devi arrived at Vadinar port with 46,500 metric tonnes of LPG, while another vessel, Shivalik, had docked at Mundra on Monday.

Petrol and Diesel prices across major Indian cities on March 19

Prices continued to vary from city to city because of differences in VAT, freight charges and local levies. In the four metros, petrol was priced at Rs 94.77 in Delhi, Rs 103.50 in Mumbai, Rs 105.41 in Kolkata and Rs 100.80 in Chennai. Diesel rates stood at Rs 87.67, Rs 90.03, Rs 92.02 and Rs 92.39, respectively.

City Petrol price Diesel price New Delhi Rs 94.77 Rs 87.67 Mumbai Rs 103.50 Rs 90.03 Kolkata Rs 105.41 Rs 92.02 Chennai Rs 100.80 Rs 92.39 Bengaluru Rs 102.92 Rs 90.99 Hyderabad Rs 107.46 Rs 95.70 Jaipur Rs 104.72 Rs 90.21 Ahmedabad Rs 94.48 Rs 90.16 Lucknow Rs 94.73 Rs 87.81 Noida Rs 94.77 Rs 87.89 Gurugram Rs 95.44 Rs 87.90 Chandigarh Rs 94.30 Rs 82.45 Patna Rs 106.11 Rs 91.77 Pune Rs 104.03 Rs 90.49 Visakhapatnam Rs 108.35 Rs 96.22

Brent crude climbs above $112

Oil prices moved sharply higher after fresh attacks on energy facilities in the Middle East raised fears over supply disruptions. Reuters reported that Iran targeted multiple energy installations across the region after strikes on its South Pars gas field, adding to concerns over energy flows and shipping routes.

Why are oil prices rising now?

The latest flare-up has deepened worries over the safety of energy infrastructure and movement through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil transit chokepoints. That has kept crude markets on edge and supported Brent prices.

Will petrol and diesel prices go up in India?

For now, retail fuel prices remain stable. The arrival of crude and LPG cargoes at Gujarat ports also suggests that supplies are continuing despite the regional tensions. However, if elevated crude prices persist, domestic fuel prices will remain under close watch.