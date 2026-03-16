Petrol-Diesel Price Today in India: As of March 16, 2026, fuel prices in India remained unchanged compared to the previous day. Petrol and diesel rates are revised every day at 6 AM under the dynamic fuel pricing system introduced in June 2017. This system was brought in to make pricing more transparent and to align domestic fuel rates with movements in global crude oil prices.

Fuel prices play a major role in determining transportation and logistics costs in India, as most commercial vehicles run on diesel. When fuel prices rise, the cost of transporting goods also increases. This can lead to higher prices for everyday commodities and add to inflation in the economy.

Petrol and diesel prices in key cities

City Petrol Price Diesel Price New Delhi ₹94.77 ₹87.67 Mumbai ₹103.50 ₹90.03 Chennai ₹100.80 ₹92.39 Kolkata ₹105.41 ₹92.02 Bangalore ₹102.92 ₹90.99 Hyderabad ₹107.46 ₹95.70 Ahmedabad ₹94.48 ₹90.16 Jaipur ₹104.72 ₹90.21 Patna ₹106.11 ₹91.77 Pune ₹104.03 ₹90.49 Gurgaon ₹95.44 ₹87.90 Noida ₹94.77 ₹87.89 Chandigarh ₹94.30 ₹82.45 Lucknow ₹94.73 ₹87.81 Bhubaneswar ₹103.54 ₹94.76

Today’s price of Brent crude oil

Meanwhile, global oil prices slipped slightly on Monday after initial gains. This came after US President Donald Trump urged other countries to help secure the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil and gas shipments.

Brent crude futures fell to $104.19 per barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude also dropped $1.07, or 1.08%, to $97.64 per barrel after gaining nearly $3 in the previous trading session, as of 7 am, March 16.

Middle East tensions push oil prices higher

Both benchmark contracts have surged more than 40% this month, reaching their highest levels since 2022. The rise followed US-Israeli attacks on Iran, after which Tehran halted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. The disruption has affected nearly one-fifth of global oil supply, making it one of the biggest supply shocks in recent years.

President Trump said on Sunday that he is urging other countries to help secure the vital energy route. He added that the United States is in talks with several nations about protecting the shipping lane.

Will petrol and diesel prices increase in India?

Despite a sharp rise in global crude oil prices, petrol and diesel prices in India are not expected to increase immediately. Brent crude has been approaching $104.19 per barrel due to tensions in the Middle East, but the government is currently keeping domestic prices stable. Authorities are using strategic reserves, diversifying crude imports and relying on comfortable stock levels to protect consumers from sudden price spikes.

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Government assures adequate fuel supply

The government has also tried to reassure people about fuel availability in the country. According to ANI, Petroleum Ministry official Sujata Sharma said that India currently has enough crude oil supply and refineries are functioning normally.

She said, “As far as crude oil and refineries are concerned, we have a sufficient supply of crude and our refineries are operating at full capacity. There have been no reports of any dry-out at retail outlets. Adequate petrol and diesel are available.”