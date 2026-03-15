Petrol-Diesel Price Today in India: Petrol and diesel prices in India remained unchanged on March 15 even as crude oil stayed elevated amid tensions in West Asia. Fuel rates are revised daily by state-run oil marketing companies based on global crude benchmarks, exchange rates and local taxes.

As per the latest update, Brent crude was at $103.1 per barrel, while WTI crude stood at $98.7 per barrel, keeping energy markets on edge.

Petrol and diesel prices in key cities

Retail fuel prices vary across cities due to differences in VAT, freight charges, and dealer commissions. Among the four metros, petrol continued to stay above Rs 100 per litre in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata.

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre) New Delhi 94.77 87.67 Mumbai 103.50 90.03 Chennai 100.80 92.39 Kolkata 105.41 92.02 Bengaluru 102.92 90.99 Hyderabad 107.46 95.70 Jaipur 104.72 90.21 Patna 106.11 91.77 Lucknow 94.73 87.81 Ahmedabad 94.48 90.16 Chandigarh 94.30 82.45 Pune 104.03 90.49 Guwahati 98.08 90.33 Bhopal 106.17 91.57 Visakhapatnam 108.35 96.22

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Crude surge puts focus on West Asia risks

Oil markets are closely tracking developments in West Asia. As per the Reuters report, some oil-loading operations were suspended at Fujairah port in the UAE after a drone attack and fire. Fujairah exported more than 1.7 million barrels per day of crude and refined fuels on average last year, underlining its importance to the global energy trade.

Govt says fuel supply remains adequate

The government has sought to calm concerns over fuel availability. According to ANI, Petroleum Ministry official Sujata Sharma said, “As far as crude oil and refineries are concerned, we have a sufficient supply of crude and our refineries are operating at full capacity. There have been no reports of any dry-out at retail outlets. Adequate petrol and diesel are available.”

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She also said, “We produce enough petrol and diesel in the country according to our requirements, and therefore there is no need for us to import them.”

On LPG, Sharma warned against panic buying, saying, “Panic booking is still happening on a very large scale,” and appealed to people to book cylinders “only when there is an actual need.”

Could higher crude affect pump prices?

India depends heavily on imported crude, so a sustained rally in oil prices can raise cost pressures. Still, retail fuel prices do not always move immediately, as taxes, exchange rates and pricing decisions also shape domestic rates.