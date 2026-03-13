Petrol-Diesel Price Today in India: Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across major Indian cities on March 13, even as global crude oil stayed stayed high amid the ongoing West Asia conflict and disruption around the Strait of Hormuz. City-wise fuel price data shared for March 13 showed no daily revision in retail rates, even as international markets continued to react sharply to geopolitical developments.

The Centre has maintained that domestic fuel supplies remain secure. Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in Parliament and on social media that India’s energy imports continue through diversified sources and non-Hormuz routes, and that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel, kerosene, ATF or fuel oil. IndianOil assured consumers in Tamil Nadu that stocks were adequate and that temporary strain at some outlets was linked to panic buying, not a supply breakdown.

Retail fuel rates stay steady across cities; Check prices in key cities here

As per the city fuel-price data shared for March 13, petrol and diesel prices were unchanged across key centres, including the four metros, New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata. In Delhi, petrol was priced at Rs 94.77 per litre and diesel at Rs 87.67 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol was at Rs 103.50 and diesel at Rs 90.03. Chennai recorded petrol at Rs 100.80 and diesel at Rs 92.39, while Kolkata stood at Rs 105.41 for petrol and Rs 92.02 for diesel.

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre) New Delhi Rs 94.77 Rs 87.67 Mumbai Rs 103.50 Rs 90.03 Chennai Rs 100.80 Rs 92.39 Kolkata Rs 105.41 Rs 92.02 Bengaluru Rs 102.92 Rs 90.99 Hyderabad Rs 107.46 Rs 95.70 Ahmedabad Rs 94.48 Rs 90.16 Jaipur Rs 104.72 Rs 90.21 Lucknow Rs 94.73 Rs 87.81 Patna Rs 106.11 Rs 91.77 Chandigarh Rs 94.30 Rs 82.45 Bhubaneswar Rs 103.54 Rs 94.76 Pune Rs 104.03 Rs 90.49 Gurgaon Rs 95.44 Rs 87.90 Visakhapatnam Rs 108.35 Rs 96.22

Crude holds firm near recent highs

Global crude prices remained high on March 13, reflecting continued tension in energy markets amid the West Asia conflict and disruption around key shipping routes. As per the latest update, WTI crude stood at $95.58, down $0.15 or 0.16 per cent, while Brent crude was at $100.46.

Why oil had eased earlier before Thursday’s fresh jump

Oil had earlier come off its highs after hopes of some easing in supply stress and expectations that emergency policy action could soften the shock. But prices jumped again on Thursday after Iran reiterated that the Strait of Hormuz would remain shut, while attacks on tankers and disruptions to Iraqi port operations heightened fears of a prolonged supply crunch. Reuters said the market was also weighing the limited near-term relief expected from emergency stock releases and policy waivers.

West Asia conflict continues to drive oil market anxiety

The conflict has kept traders focused on the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important oil transit routes. The war has caused one of the biggest recent supply disruptions, with concerns over shipping, exports and refining activity across the region.