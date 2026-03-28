Petrol-Diesel Price Today in India: Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across major Indian cities on Saturday, even as global crude oil prices continued to rise amid ongoing geopolitical tensions. As per the latest price data from state-run fuel retailers, rates have largely been steady, with oil marketing companies absorbing fluctuations in global oil markets.

Petrol and Diesel prices in 15 key cities

Fuel prices continued to remain stable across cities such as New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata, with no revisions in the daily price update. Petrol in New Delhi remained at Rs 94.77 per litre and diesel at Rs 87.69. In Mumbai, petrol was priced at Rs 103.50 and diesel at Rs 90.03 per litre. Chennai saw petrol at RS 100.80 and diesel at Rs 92.39, whereas in Kolkata, petrol stood at Rs 105.41 and diesel at 92.02.

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre) New Delhi 94.77 87.67 Mumbai 103.50 90.03 Chennai 100.80 92.39 Kolkata 105.41 92.02 Bengaluru 102.92 90.99 Hyderabad 107.46 95.70 Jaipur 104.72 90.21 Lucknow 94.73 87.81 Chandigarh 94.30 82.45 Patna 106.11 91.77 Bhopal 106.17 91.57 Pune 104.03 90.49 Ahmedabad 94.48 90.16 Surat 94.62 90.01 Visakhapatnam 108.35 96.22

Excise duty shields consumers from price hike

The government has recently announced reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 10 per litre each, but retail prices remain unchanged. The development has come as refiners continued to face pressure from higher input costs linked to the global surge in oil prices. Explaining the decision, Petroleum Ministry officials stated that the government chose to absorb the burden instead of passing it on to the consumers.

As Joint Secretary Sujata Sharma stated, “The government had two options: pass on the increase to consumers…or take a hit…The government chose the latter.”

Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also highlighted the strain on fuel retailers, citing “very high losses” linked to elevated crude prices. According to a report by PTI, while the duty reduction lowered the tax incidence, it did not translate into lower retail prices because oil companies use the relief to offset underrecoveries.

ALSO READ Nayara Energy hikes petrol price by Rs 5 per litre, diesel by Rs 3



Crude oil prices sharply amid global tensions

Global oil prices have risen sharply as markets remain focused on the conflict in West Asia and the risks it poses to supply flows. As per the latest data, Brent crude is at $112.6 per barrel, up by 4.22 per cent, while WTI crude stands at $99.64 per barrel, higher by 5.46 per cent.

As per Reuters, oil prices gained as traders remained doubtful about the prospects of a ceasefire in the Iran war. The concerns over the conflict’s duration, possible disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, and damage to energy infrastructure continued to support prices.