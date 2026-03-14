Petrol-Diesel Price Today in India: Petrol and diesel prices across major Indian cities remained unchanged on March 14, even as global crude oil markets continued to climb amid escalating tensions in West Asia and disruptions to shipping routes.

According to the latest price data, fuel rates in the four metros, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata remained steady, with oil marketing companies keeping retail prices unchanged despite volatility in international oil benchmarks.

In New Delhi, petrol is priced at Rs 94.77 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 87.67 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol stands at Rs 103.50 per litre and diesel at Rs 90.03 per litre.

City-wise petrol and diesel prices today

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre) New Delhi 94.77 87.67 Mumbai 103.50 90.03 Chennai 100.80 92.39 Kolkata 105.41 92.02 Bengaluru 102.92 90.99 Hyderabad 107.46 95.70 Jaipur 104.72 90.21 Lucknow 94.73 87.81 Patna 106.11 91.77 Ahmedabad 94.48 90.16 Chandigarh 94.30 82.45 Gurugram 95.44 87.90 Noida 94.77 87.89 Pune 104.03 90.49 Guwahati 98.08 90.33 Ranchi 97.86 92.62 Srinagar 100.32 86.65 Visakhapatnam 108.35 96.22 Bhopal 106.17 91.57

Fuel prices vary across states because of differences in state taxes, freight charges and local levies, which influence the final retail price paid by consumers.

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Global crude prices climb amid geopolitical tensions

International crude oil prices continued to move higher as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East intensified. Brent crude traded above $103 per barrel, gaining 2.67%, while WTI crude rose to about $98.71 per barrel, up 3.11%.

The surge in oil prices follows disruptions in tanker movement through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping route responsible for nearly 20% of global oil and LNG trade.

Impact of the West Asia conflict on energy markets

Escalating tensions involving the United States, Israel and Iran have raised fears of prolonged disruption in the region’s energy supply chain. Analysts warn that if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed for several weeks, global oil prices could climb sharply.

According to a report by Nuvama, crude oil prices could potentially surge to $110-$150 per barrel if the shipping route remains blocked for four to eight weeks, tightening global supply.

Market experts say the geopolitical risk premium has already pushed crude prices to their highest levels in nearly four years, adding volatility to global energy markets.

Could crude price rally affect fuel prices in India?

India remains highly sensitive to global oil price movements as the country imports nearly 90% of its crude oil requirement, much of it from the Middle East.

Ajay Suresh Kedia, Director at Kedia Advisory, told ANI that rising global oil prices combined with currency movements could push MCX crude oil futures toward Rs 11,500-Rs 12,000 levels if Brent crude continues to trade near $100 per barrel and the rupee weakens further.

Higher crude prices are also being closely watched for their potential inflationary impact, as fuel costs influence transportation and overall consumer prices.