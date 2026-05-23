Petrol and diesel prices were hiked again on Saturday, marking the third increase in less than 10 days as state-owned fuel retailers continued passing on higher energy costs linked to the West Asia conflict.

According to PTI report, petrol prices rose by 87 paise to Rs 99.51 per litre from Rs 98.64 in Delhi, while diesel rates increased by 91 paise to Rs 92.49 per litre from Rs 91.58. A report from Reuters, citing fuel dealers in Delhi, confirmed the development.

The latest revision follows a Rs 3 per litre hike on May 15 and another 90 paise increase on May 19. With the fresh increase, fuel prices have climbed by nearly Rs 5 per litre in total over the period.

(More details to follow)