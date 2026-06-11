India, which ranks as the world’s third-largest importer and consumer of oil, announced on Wednesday that it has removed the excise duty on petrol blended with higher proportions of ethanol. Under the new policy, petrol containing between 22% and 30% ethanol will no longer be subject to excise tax, according to an official notification, as reported by Reuters.

The decision comes as the country continues to expand its biofuel programme in an effort to reduce reliance on imported crude oil and boost the use of cleaner, locally produced energy sources.

Excise duty is a government levy imposed on specific goods, including fuel products. By removing this duty on petrol blended with higher levels of ethanol, the government aims to make such fuel variants more cost-effective and attractive for producers and suppliers.

No immediate impact on regular petrol

While no immediate changes have been announced for regular petrol sold at fuel stations, the policy is expected to support greater production and availability of higher ethanol-blended fuels in the coming years.

Reducing dependence on imported oil

India remains heavily dependent on imported crude oil to meet a large share of its energy needs. Expanding ethanol use, which is produced domestically from agricultural feedstocks such as sugarcane and food grains, helps cut reliance on imported fossil fuels while reducing vulnerability to fluctuations in global crude oil prices. The strategy also supports the government’s broader goals of enhancing energy security, promoting cleaner fuels, and creating additional demand for the agricultural sector.