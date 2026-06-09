Indian fintech major Paytm is planning a major hiring push over the next nine months even as the company continues with another round of layoffs as part of its ongoing restructuring exercise. The company is expected to add nearly 4,000 employees by March 2027, marking around a 10% increase in its current workforce of about 40,000 people.

At the same time, Paytm will also cut nearly 1% of its staff, roughly 400 employees, following its latest performance appraisal cycle, Bloomberg reported Paytm spokesperson as saying.

This development showcases the company’s dual strategy of expanding aggressively in high-growth areas such as artificial intelligence and merchant services while continuing to streamline operations after last year’s large-scale job cuts.

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Hiring linked to AI and merchant expansion

According to Bloomberg, the hiring drive is expected to focus on teams related to product development, technology, artificial intelligence and senior leadership roles.

“Over the last two months, we have added more than 800 people and are in the process of recruiting a further 4,000,” the company said in a statement.

The recruitment push comes as Paytm attempts to strengthen its merchant network and expand AI-driven financial products amid growing competition in India’s fintech sector.

The reports also stated that the company is trying to deepen engagement with its large user base by pushing services such as loans, investments and other financial offerings.

Layoffs continue after last year’s major cuts

Despite the fresh hiring, Paytm’s restructuring process is still underway. The latest layoffs follow much deeper workforce reductions carried out last year after regulatory action against its banking affiliate severely disrupted operations.

The company had reportedly slashed more than 4,500 jobs after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) imposed restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank and later cancelled its operating licence.

The banking arm itself has seen most of its workforce exit over the past two years, with some employees absorbed into other Paytm businesses.

Paytm rebuilding after RBI crackdown

The Noida-based company has spent the past two years trying to recover from the regulatory crisis triggered by action against Paytm Payments Bank.

Chief Executive Officer Vijay Shekhar Sharma has been leading efforts to reposition the company beyond digital payments and focus more heavily on financial services and technology-driven offerings.

The fintech firm has also posted four consecutive profitable quarters, signalling a recovery from the turbulence caused by the RBI crackdown.

In recent months, investor sentiment has improved with reports of the hiring expansion contributing to a rise in the company’s share price.

From mobile recharges to fintech giant

Founded in 2010 by Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Paytm initially started as a prepaid mobile recharge platform before rapidly expanding into digital payments, wallet services and banking.

The company witnessed explosive growth after India’s 2016 demonetisation drive accelerated the adoption of digital payments across the country.

Backed at various points by global investors such as SoftBank Group and Alibaba Group, Paytm made its stock market debut in 2021.

Although its shares have risen around 7% over the past year, the stock still remains more than 50% below its IPO price.

On Tuesday, Paytm parent One97 Communications shares rose after the opening bell. Paytm share price advanced up to 2.49% trading at Rs 1,057.4 apiece. The subscription receipt was trading 2.26% higher by 9:51 am, while the benchmark Nifty 50 index was up 0.28%.