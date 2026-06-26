India has received an assurance from the United States that trusted partners will continue to have access to advanced American artificial intelligence technologies without the risk of sudden restrictions.

The assurance was shared by S. Krishnan, Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), during the 2nd Pax Silica Summit in Washington. His comments come as India and the US work to strengthen cooperation in AI, semiconductors and other critical technologies.

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India wanted clarity on future access

Krishnan said India wanted a clear understanding of how the US plans to manage access to advanced AI technologies in the future. He explained that if India is expected to use these technologies across government services and digital infrastructure, access cannot suddenly be cut off.

“We sought an understanding of how exactly the US is looking at this particular aspect and what their concerns are, and how, in the future, this could be a reliable source of technology, because if it is something which is to be used and made available, we can’t have abrupt cutoffs. We were given an understanding of how the US looks at this particular issue and how, going forward, they will ensure that for trusted partners, access will not be an issue,” Krishnan said.

He added that India was satisfied with the explanation provided by the US and believes trusted partners will continue to receive stable access to critical technology.

Why ‘abrupt cutoffs’ matter

India is exploring partnerships involving advanced AI models such as Anthropic’s Claude. As these tools become part of important sectors, the government wants to make sure they remain available over the long term.

A sudden suspension of access could happen because of changing geopolitical tensions, new export control rules or business decisions taken by technology companies.

Such a disruption could slow or even halt long-term AI projects, affect digital platforms that depend on these models and hurt India’s bigger picture to build AI-powered public services.

To avoid that risk, the Indian delegation sought direct clarity from the US government on its long-term approach to AI regulations and technology sharing. According to Krishnan, the discussions produced positive results and laid the foundation for a more secure and predictable partnership.

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US recently tightened AI export controls

The discussions come shortly after the US Commerce Department introduced new export control rules in June. The directive instructed Anthropic to restrict foreign nationals from using its newly launched AI models, Claude Fable 5 and Mythos 5.

The move raised concerns that access to advanced AI technologies could become uncertain for countries working closely with the United States. India’s latest discussions were aimed at ensuring that trusted partners would not face unexpected restrictions in the future.

AI should benefit every sector

Krishnan said the talks also focused on how India and the US can work together as artificial intelligence continues to develop.

“The main issue which got discussed was ways in which India and the United States can collaborate and deepen the relationship in the technology space and what our shared understanding is of how the AI innovation scenario would evolve,” he said.

He added that both countries believe AI should be widely used across manufacturing, agriculture, healthcare, education and governance so that it creates real economic and social benefits.

No country can build the AI ecosystem alone

Krishnan said there was broad agreement that no single country can build the entire AI ecosystem on its own.

Instead, countries will have to work together to create stronger and more resilient technology supply chains. “There was a recognition that India needs to play a much bigger role in the global supply chain and how it has been developing and growing,” he said.

According to Krishnan, both countries agreed that reducing dependence on any one country or supplier will make the global technology ecosystem stronger.

Speaking about the discussions at the Pax Silica Summit, Krishnan said future cooperation will go beyond AI models.

Countries are expected to work together across the entire AI ecosystem, including energy supplies, data centre infrastructure, semiconductor manufacturing, AI model development, applications, data management and systems that ensure AI benefits society.

“The important element is the way that different countries in the world will come together to build a diversified and resilient supply chain for all that is needed in the AI stack,” he said.

The discussions underline India’s growing role as a trusted technology partner for the United States and its ambition to become a major player in the global AI and semiconductor ecosystem.