Passenger vehicle sales clocked 3,97,607 units in June 2026, up 24.14 % from 3,20,278 units a year earlier, with robust demand for SUVs and small cars driving double-digit growth for most automakers, while Hyundai’s performance was hit by supply disruptions.

Maruti Suzuki India retained its leadership with domestic passenger vehicle sales rising 23.7 % year-on-year to 147,187 units. Growth was broad-based, with entry-level models Alto and S-Presso posting a 78 % jump to 11,416 units. The compact portfolio comprising Baleno, Swift, Dzire, WagonR, Celerio, Ignis and Ciaz grew 15.6 % to 63,815 units. SUVs remained the biggest growth driver, with Brezza, Fronx, Grand Vitara, e Vitara, Ertiga, Jimny, Invicto, Victoris and XL6 sales rising 28.7 % to 61,726 units, while Eeco MPV sales increased 9.5 % to 10,230 units.

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Tata and Mahindra

Tata Motors emerged as the second-largest passenger vehicle maker, reporting domestic wholesales of 62,076 units, up 67 % year-on-year. Total passenger vehicle sales, including exports, rose 69 % to 63,083 units. The company said localised supply constraints limited Sierra production despite a healthy booking pipeline. EVs continued to gain traction, with combined domestic and export dispatches touching a monthly record of 14,800 units, up from 5,228 units a year earlier, accounting for 23.4 % of total passenger vehicle volumes.

Mahindra & Mahindra reported domestic SUV sales of 60,393 units, up 28 % year-on-year, helping total vehicle sales rise 37 % to 1,06,207 units. Domestic passenger vehicle sales crossed the 60,000-unit mark for the first time in June, compared with 58,021 units in May, translating into 4.1 % month-on-month growth.

Hyundai Component Shortages

Hyundai Motor India reported domestic sales of 39,635 units, down nearly 10 % year-on-year, after a fire at a supplier’s manufacturing plant disrupted the supply of critical components, resulting in a production loss of around 13,900 units. The company said alternate sourcing has been initiated to stabilise production.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor posted an 8 % rise in domestic dispatches to 28,441 units. Total sales stood at 31,016 units, while January-June volumes grew 15 % to 201,338 units.

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JSW MG Motor India recorded its highest-ever monthly wholesales at 7,568 units, up 29.8 % year-on-year and 25.1 % over May. April-June wholesales increased 9.3 % to 19,634 units.

Skoda Auto India reported a record first-half CY2026 sales of 38,894 units, up 7.5 % , driven by the Kushaq, Kylaq, Slavia and updated Kodiaq. The limited-edition Kodiaq RS sold out within six minutes of bookings opening.

Nissan Motor India posted domestic wholesales of 3,006 units, up 129 % year-on-year, while total dispatches rose 16 % to 8,346 units. June marked the company’s fourth consecutive month of year-on-year domestic sales growth, reflecting improving demand and an expanding market presence.