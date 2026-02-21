The India AI Impact Summit witnessed a flurry of collaborations between domestic and global corporations across sovereign AI systems, enterprise automation, and digital public infrastructure, as rapid adoption of artificial intelligence transform the way businesses and public institutions operate.

On Friday, HCLTech and Tech Mahindra announced their partnerships with Nvidia, while Tata Electronics and Tata Consultancy Services tied up with Qualcomm and Cisco, respectively. Not just private firms, even government entities are embracing AI. The Government of Andhra Pradesh said it would collaborate with IBM, BharatGen and NxtGen to build a “Swadeshi AI Stack”.

Physical AI and Sovereign Stacks

HCLTech unveiled VisionX 2.0 in collaboration with Nvidia, positioning it as a next-generation multi-modal AI edge platform for industrial environments. The system combines computer vision, vision-language models and edge-optimised generative AI to enable real-time monitoring, safety detection and operational intelligence.

Designed for mission-critical use cases, the platform supports on-premise deployment and integrates video, audio, image and IoT telemetry streams to identify anomalies and risks while protecting sensitive data. By enabling real-time inference and automated decision support at the edge, the solution aims to help enterprises shift from reactive monitoring to predictive, AI-driven operations across distributed industrial sites.

A day after the Tata Group announced its multidimensional partnership with OpenAI for internal and go-to-market, Tata Electronics and Qualcomm Technologies announced a partnership to manufacture Qualcomm Automotive Modules in India. The Tata Group company will produce the modules at its upcoming semiconductor assembly and test facility in Jagiroad, Assam, as part of Qualcomm’s global manufacturing network. The move supports the “Make in India” initiative and aims to boost local production of technologies for digital cockpits, infotainment, connectivity and intelligent vehicle systems, while strengthening supply-chain resilience and serving both Indian and global automakers, the companies said in a statement.

Separately, Tata Consultancy Services partnered with Cisco to establish a centre of excellence in Hyderabad focused on autonomous enterprise operations. The facility will help organisations move beyond rule-based automation to AI-driven, self-governing IT environments capable of sensing conditions in real time, automating workflows and self-healing systems. The centre will serve as a co-innovation and experience hub to develop industry-specific AI solutions, combining Cisco’s observability and AIOps capabilities with TCS platforms to support zero-touch operations and more integrated enterprise ecosystems.

Automotive Leap

Tech Mahindra also expanded its collaboration with Nvidia through Project Indus, launching a new education-focused large language model aimed at widening access to AI-enabled learning. The Hindi-first sovereign LLM has been scaled to an 8-billion-parameter architecture and is designed to support subjects such as physics while incorporating India’s linguistic and cultural diversity. Built using Nvidia’s AI frameworks and infrastructure, the model includes synthetic data generation to address language data gaps and supports agentic AI capabilities that allow autonomous, conversational learning experiences. The initiative is intended to create a scalable platform for education and broader citizen-centric AI applications in India.

The Andhra Pradesh government’s proposed AI stack aims to deliver citizen-centric AI services in Telugu and other regional languages while strengthening governance and public-service delivery. The stack will unify AI models, datasets, software platforms and deployment tools within a single framework that can run on sovereign cloud or on-premise infrastructure, supported by multilingual foundation models and India-hosted GPU capacity. The project is part of the state’s broader push to position itself as a hub for responsible and applied AI adoption.