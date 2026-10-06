The long-running battle for control of two of Hollywood’s biggest entertainment companies has finally come to an end. Paramount Skydance has completed its $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery, creating a new media giant called Skydance. The deal brings together two of the industry’s most recognisable film studios, dozens of television networks and two major streaming platforms, Paramount+ and HBO Max.

The combined company will also control major entertainment and news brands including CBS, CNN, Warner Bros, HBO and DC Studios. Its film library includes some of the biggest franchises in the world, from Harry Potter and Mission: Impossible to DC films and Top Gun.

The deal is one of the largest mergers in media history. It also comes at a difficult time for traditional entertainment companies, as audiences move away from cable television, streaming costs remain high and Hollywood faces pressure to control spending.

Shares of the new company will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “SKYD”, after Paramount and Warner Bros Discovery ended their previous Nasdaq listings.

A year-long battle for Warner Bros Discovery

The merger was set in motion about a year ago, after Paramount, following its combination with the previous Skydance, approached Warner Bros Discovery with an offer.

The proposal was initially rejected. It took more than a dozen attempts before the Warner Bros Discovery board became receptive to the deal.

Paramount was not the only company interested in Warner Bros Discovery. Netflix also made a bid for the company’s streaming and studio operations. Other companies, including Comcast, were also linked to possible interest.

Paramount eventually made a revised offer to acquire the entire company. The transaction then faced another major challenge. Attorneys general from 12 US states filed a lawsuit seeking to stop the merger on antitrust grounds. The Writers Guild of America also filed a lawsuit, while thousands of actors, writers, producers and other entertainment workers signed a petition opposing the deal.

The objections centred on the growing concentration of power in Hollywood and the possible impact on competition, jobs and creative workers. The legal challenges were eventually settled through a five-year agreement that requires Skydance to follow a number of conditions.

What does the new company own?

The simplest way to understand the merger is to look at the brands now sitting under one corporate roof. Paramount brings CBS, Paramount+, Paramount Pictures and a collection of television networks and entertainment properties.

Warner Bros Discovery adds Warner Bros, HBO, HBO Max, CNN, TNT, DC Studios and a large catalogue of films and television programmes.

It means Skydance now controls two major streaming services and two of the most important US television news operations. This also brings together film franchises that have significant global audiences.

David Ellison, the 43-year-old son of Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, will lead the company as chairman and chief executive. Ynon Kreiz, the former chief executive of Mattel, has been appointed co-chief executive and will oversee day-to-day operations and integration.

Larry Ellison is a major financial backer of the new company, while RedBird Capital founder Gerry Cardinale is another important investor and board member.

David Ellison described the completion as a major turning point for the company and the wider entertainment industry.

“Today is a historic day, not just for Skydance but for our entire industry,” David Ellison said in a statement. “From the start, our ambition was to bring these two storied studios together and create a stronger competitor, with the talent, resources, and reach to tell great stories in every genre, on every platform, for audiences everywhere. Now that ambition is a reality. We’re grateful to everyone who made this possible – the employees, creative talent, and production teams of both companies, who worked tirelessly to get us here and inspire audiences around the world every day, as well as the advisors and partners who guided this transaction to completion. Our focus now turns to the future: building a company that empowers creatives, entertains audiences and rewards shareholders. We couldn’t be more excited to get to work.”

The biggest challenge is the debt

The merger creates an enormous entertainment company, but it also creates an enormous financial burden. The combined company is expected to carry about $80 billion in debt. This means Skydance cannot simply rely on owning famous franchises. It needs to make those properties generate more revenue while reducing costs.

The company has targeted about $6 billion in annual cost savings. Paramount has said a significant portion of those savings will come from “non-labor sources”, including the consolidation of streaming technologies and cloud providers.

However, cost-cutting is likely to affect employees as well. Hollywood has already gone through years of layoffs, production slowdowns and restructuring. The merger creates another layer of uncertainty for actors, writers, producers, journalists and the thousands of businesses that support film and television production.

Gerry Cardinale described the merger as “a defining moment for the industry.” “By applying our owner-operator model to Paramount and WBD’s unmatched portfolio of iconic franchises, premium original programming, and live sports rights, we can protect that legacy while building for a media landscape that’s undergoing transformational change,” he said in a statement.

What happens to Paramount+ and HBO Max?

For viewers, one of the biggest questions is what happens to the two streaming services. Paramount+ has shows such as Yellowstone, NCIS and Parks and Recreation. HBO Max has programmes including The Sopranos, House of the Dragon and Euphoria.

A combined platform or bundle could give subscribers access to a much larger library. The problem is that the company also needs to make streaming profitable. The BBC quoted Mike Proulx, research director at Forrester Research, as saying, “There’s no way that a combined Paramount+ and HBO Max streaming service won’t end up costing more for those who subscribe to only one of the services.”

The company therefore faces a delicate balance. It needs to offer enough content to attract and retain subscribers while avoiding a repeat of the expensive streaming race that has hurt many traditional media companies.

More films could reach cinemas

The merger could also have an impact on how many films audiences see in theatres. As part of its settlement with US states, Skydance has agreed to release at least 30 films a year during the first two years of the agreement and 32 films a year during the following three years. This amounts to 156 films over five years.

Most will have to receive wide theatrical releases, while at least four independent films must be released each year. The commitment is significant because streaming companies have increasingly reduced their reliance on cinemas.

Hollywood jobs face another test

The merger has also raised concerns about employment. A report by consultancy CVL Economics for Los Angeles County estimated that the deal could eliminate about 4,500 direct film and television jobs and result in $1.26 billion in lost wages over three years. The impact could extend beyond studios. Hollywood’s production economy supports caterers, vendors, technicians, transport companies and many other small businesses.

CNN and CBS will face scrutiny

The merger also puts two major American news organisations, CNN and CBS News, under the same corporate ownership. This has raised concerns about editorial independence, particularly because both networks have faced political pressure and leadership changes.

CNN chief Mark Thompson and CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss are expected to remain in their roles. The settlement also establishes a news editorial independence board. The arrangement has not convinced all press freedom advocates.

What comes next for Skydance?

The merger gives David Ellison control of one of the world’s largest entertainment companies. It also gives him an enormous collection of intellectual property, streaming platforms, television networks and news brands.

The challenge now is turning that scale into sustainable profits. Skydance has to manage roughly $80 billion in debt, deliver billions of dollars in cost savings, compete in streaming, maintain its television businesses and revive theatrical performance.

At the same time, it must manage the cultural and political influence that comes with controlling CBS, CNN and some of Hollywood’s most valuable entertainment franchises.

The merger therefore represents more than the creation of another Hollywood studio. It is a bet that scale can help a traditional media company compete in a market increasingly shaped by technology, streaming and global platforms.