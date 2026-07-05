In yet another signal that a robust investment cycle may be around the corner, newly registered companies are starting operations with much larger capital bases than earlier.

According to Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) data, nearly 0.25 million new companies were registered in FY26, a jump of 36.8% over the FY25 level. The real momentum was, however, visible in the underlying financial strength of the incorporated firms. The total paid-up capital for the new businesses skyrocketed by 62.8% in FY26, hitting Rs 45,620 crore.

A clutch of services including IT, telecom, transportation, trading and storage, continues to lead new registrations.

The MCA data reflect an incipient trend of relatively larger businesses getting incorporated, rather than shell or tiny companies. Experts said the latest rise reflects faster formalisation of the economy.

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A sector-wise analysis of new company registrations reveals the domination of the services segment. Services accounted for 65% of new incorporations in FY23, rising to 71% in FY24 and 72% each in both FY25 and FY26. At the same time, the industry’s share fell from 29% in FY23 to 23% in FY24 before recovering to 25% in FY25 and maintaining that percentage in FY26, while agriculture declined from 7% to just 3%.

With the services segment, sub-sectors like community, personal & social services, business services (like IT and consulting), trading, transport, storage & communications and real estate reported the maximum number of fresh registrations.

“The larger capital base of newly incorporated companies reflects the continued expansion of Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in India. Many of these are subsidiaries of multinational corporations or GCCs established by large domestic companies. Their willingness to commit higher initial capital signals a long-term operational intent and growing confidence in India as a strategic business destination,” said Ruhi Jain, executive director at CMS INDUSLAW.

The rising capital bases of new firms is also enabled by a trend of promoters entering the market with stronger balance sheets and clearer growth roadmaps. Many have improved capital access and genuine long-term ambitions, and refuse to settle for small entities. “The trend reflects a maturing corporate and start-up ecosystem, increasingly underpinned by robust fundamentals rather than speculative intent,” said Amit Agarwal, senior partner at Nangia & Co LLP.

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The limited liability partnership (LLP) segment also sustained its rapid growth trajectory with the number of active LLPs increasing to 0.48 million in FY26, up from 0.39 million in FY25. Despite their rapid expansion, LLPs remain a default choice for smaller partnerships and start-ups since almost 84% of LLPs registered in FY26 had capital below Rs 5 lakh, while the share of LLPs with contributions over Rs 1 crore has steadily declined from about 4.1% in FY23 to 3.4% in FY26.

The rising trend of company and LLP registrations and capital outlays by them could reflect robust growth impulses. The West Asia peace deal has reduced concerns over external stability after the prolonged conflict tested India’s economic resilience. The end to the conflict has already brightened the growth outlook and also reduced inflation and external deficit risks.