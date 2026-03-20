India’s obesity drug market is on the cusp of a shake-up, with at least a dozen large drugmakers preparing to launch generic versions of Novo Nordisk’s blockbuster weight-loss drugs as soon as patent protection expires on March 20, according to a Bloomberg report.

The entry of generics is expected to trigger a sharp fall in prices, potentially widening access to treatments that have so far remained expensive for most patients.

Prices set to drop sharply as generics enter

Natco Pharma plans to launch a semaglutide injection, the key ingredient in Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic and Wegovy, at a starting price of Rs 1,290 per month as soon as generics are allowed, Bloomberg reported.

The company also expects to roll out a pen device by April, priced at around Rs 4,500 per month, it said in a filing. This marks a steep discount compared to existing innovator prices. Novo’s Wegovy pen currently starts at about Rs 10,480 per month in India and around $199 in the US under a self-pay model, the report noted.

Other drugmakers are likely to price their starting doses between Rs 3,000- 5,000 per month, according to Bloomberg sources.

Dozens of players line up for launch

Bloomberg, citing company filings and earnings call transcripts, said at least 12 large pharmaceutical companies, including Sun Pharma, Dr. Reddy’s and Lupin, are preparing to introduce generic semaglutide soon after the patent expiry. However, the competition is expected to be much wider.

Around 42 drug manufacturers could launch products under more than 50 brand names this year, Sheetal Sapale, a researcher at Pharmarack, told Bloomberg. This includes a mix of large and smaller companies, signalling an unusually crowded market.

India becomes key test case for global pricing

While Canada was the first market where semaglutide lost patent protection earlier this year, no generics have been approved there yet, effectively making India the first major market to see a large-scale rollout of copycat versions, Bloomberg said.

This makes India an important testing ground for how prices and demand evolve once patents expire.

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Jefferies analysts described India as “an important case-study for the future” of this drug category, estimating the domestic weight-loss market at about $500 million, with the potential to double to $1 billion with the right pricing and adoption, according to the report.

Companies experiment with formats to stand out

With multiple players offering the same underlying molecule, differentiation is expected to come from how the drug is delivered. Generic drugmakers are exploring a range of formats, including pre-filled syringes, single-use injectors, vials and reusable pens with adjustable dosing, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

These options aim to make the drug easier to use and more affordable, while also helping companies build customer loyalty. Once patients get used to a specific device, they are less likely to switch, Sapale said. Currently, Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic and Wegovy, along with Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro, are sold in India as pre-filled pens with multiple doses.

Partnerships and deeper market push underway

Indian drugmakers are also entering partnerships to strengthen their presence in the segment. Zydus Lifesciences has announced a licensing deal with Lupin and Torrent Pharma, while Eris Lifesciences has tied up with Natco Pharma to market the drug, Bloomberg reported.

Companies are also expected to target smaller cities, where innovator drugs have limited reach so far. As more players enter, competition is likely to intensify significantly. “There will be a lot of noise” in the market as firms fight for share, Sapale told Bloomberg.