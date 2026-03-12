More than 1000 engineering graduates from Maharashtra have been left in limbo for nearly a year after Tech Mahindra delayed onboarding. They had reportedly cleared multiple testing rounds to receive a confirmation of selection early last year. But offer letters have remained elusive despite a year-long wait. The report also comes days after Tech Mahindra found itself strongly denying market speculation about a significant reduction in headcount.



According to a Moneycontrol report, nearly a thousand freshers were ‘selected’ following multiple rounds of interviews and aptitude testing during their final year of college. But they never received their formal offer letters and eventually graduated amidst uncertainty.



“Our college placement cell had informed to expect some delays in receiving offer letters and joining dates from IT companies, so we weren’t worried earlier. But now all my batchmates have got their joining dates by October and December, we are still waiting for an update. Even the placement cell head hasn’t helped us out. They are focusing on campus hiring of this year’s batch. We are stuck now,” a fresher told Moneycontrol.



The publication quoted a Tech Mahindra spokesperson to add that the company intended to honour its campus recruitment commitments — “rolling out offer letters to graduates in batches aligned with improving business demand.”

Tech Mahindra to cut headcount?

Earlier on Monday, the IT services giant had vehemently denied market speculations around a possible significant reduction in headcount. Tech Mahindra reiterated that there was no such proposal under consideration.



“The company has received calls and has noted certain social media posts regarding a market rumour of a potential significant reduction in headcount. In view of the above speculation, the company on its own accord considers it necessary to clarify to the Stock Exchanges that no such proposal is under consideration and categorically denies any such market rumours,” it wrote in a regulatory filing.