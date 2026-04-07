India’s domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) production has declined in April even as supply remains adequate, with incoming shipments from West Asia providing relief amid disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

Domestic LPG production has dropped to around 46,000–47,000 tonne from about 50,000 tonne in the last week of March 2026. “The decline is due to a change in refinery configuration due to a slight change in crude oil mix,” said Sujata Sharma, joint secretary in the oil ministry, adding that there is “sufficient” quantity of the cooking fuel available.

The development comes amid continued disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, a key transit route for LPG imports. Two more Indian-flagged LPG tankers have safely crossed the waterway and are headed for Indian ports.

LPG vessel Green Sanvi carrying 46,650 tonne is scheduled to reach an Indian port on April 7, while Green Asha with 15,500 tonne is expected on April 9, said Mukesh Mangal, additional secretary in the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways.

With these, eight Indian-flagged LPG tankers have transited the strait, which has remained effectively shut since late February following escalating tensions. However, 16 vessels remain stranded in the Persian Gulf, including LPG carriers, crude tankers and container ships.

India consumed 33.15 million tonne of LPG last year, with imports accounting for about 60% of demand, nearly 90% of which came from West Asia.