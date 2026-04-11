With technology reshaping travel discovery and hospitality players rethinking growth models, William Heinecke, founder and chairman of Minor International, tells FE how the firm is navigating structural shifts, enforcing portfolio discipline and building a unified global brand platform to drive long-term value. Edited excerpts:

Q1: Minor International has transformed from a Thailand-based hospitality venture into a global operator. At this stage, what defines success—scale, profitability, or long-term brand legacy?

Scale, profitability and brand strength are all critical, but only when they reinforce one another. Scale gives us reach. Profitability builds resilience and the ability to invest. Brand legacy is what endures. Our work is never finished; we strive to be the best at what we do.

Q2: Hospitality is undergoing structural change driven by technology, asset-light models and shifting consumer behaviour. What are the toughest strategic calls right now?

There are several tough calls at the moment. The first is AI and distribution. With zero-click search becoming a reality, travellers increasingly rely on AI-generated recommendations. If a property is absent from those results, it effectively becomes invisible. Ensuring discoverability in this evolving landscape, while leveraging AI to enhance personalisation and booking efficiency—without diluting the human touch—remains a key priority.

Second, portfolio discipline. Many global peers have accumulated large portfolios with overlapping brand identities, leading to dilution.

Our expansion-from eight to 12 brands has been deliberate. Each brand addresses a distinct gap. Maintaining that clarity is essential.

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Third, the balance between ownership and management. Currently, approximately two-thirds of our portfolio is owned or leased, making us more asset-heavy than competitors. We are gradually rebalancing towards a 50:50 mix, accelerating growth through management contracts and franchising while remaining selective in capital deployment.

Finally, resilience. Having navigated multiple economic and geopolitical disruptions, resilience has become a strategic advantage—strengthening both decision-making and financial fundamentals.

Q3: The group has outlined ambitious global expansion plans. Which geographies and segments will drive growth?

Expansion will be both market-deepening and selective entry into high-potential geographies. We are debuting multiple brands in North America this year and expect to announce projects in destinations like New York, Miami and the Caribbean.

Europe will see expansion into resort destinations alongside existing city portfolios. We recently announced a Minor Reserve Collection resort in Slovenia and an Anantara property in Croatia, both opening next year. London is a focus for us too, building on the operational and brand equity of The Wolseley Hospitality Group, which we acquired in 2022.

We currently operate more than 60 properties in Australia primarily under our Oaks and Avani brands, and we are expanding into the luxury segment for the first time with Anantara Perth and have plans to introduce the NH Collection and NH brands in the coming years.

In Africa, we are adopting a demand-led approach to expansion across the region, focusing on markets like Egypt and Morocco in North Africa.

We will continue to grow our presence in Asia, especially in India, China, Southeast Asia and Japan.

Q4: India is projected to be one of the fastest-growing markets globally. What is your investment outlook here?

Our ambition is 50 properties in India within the next decade. We opened our first Anantara property, Anantara Jewel Bagh Jaipur, last year and it had a strong first year. This week, we announced two additional Anantara signings, Anantara Zanti Coorg Resort and Anantara Kolkata Hotel, and in 2025, we signed Avani+ Sunray Beach Visakhapatnam Resort, our first Avani-branded property in India. Our development team is in active discussions on more than a dozen projects and expects at least eight committed projects by the end of 2026.

Q5: Do you view India as a luxury opportunity or a volume-driven mid-market?

Both, we are not choosing between them. We are pursuing opportunities in the luxury, premium and select segments across resort destinations and cities. Anantara Coorg and Anantara Kolkata show the range: two very different contexts, both with genuine demand.

We see our Anantara, Avani and NH Collection brands addressing the growing appetite for experiential and wellness-led travel. At the select end, NH, Oaks and iStay give us a practical entry into tier-2 and tier-3 cities. Our newer collection brands, Minor Reserve Collection and Colbert Collection, open further opportunities for independent hoteliers to access our global distribution and commercial platforms.